"He's not going to Madrid" - IShowSpeed makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe's transfer, says he's "not trolling"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is no stranger to making strong claims. His stream yesterday (May 10) was no different. The YouTube streamer took to his broadcast to react to the recent video that French footballer Kylian Mbappe dropped on his social media, stating that he will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain F.C. at the end of the 2023/24 season. The PSG man said:

"I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday."

Pretty much all reports so far have suggested that he will be joining Spanish giants Real Madrid CF next season. However, IShowSpeed appeared to hint that he may have some other information. While reacting to Mbappe's video on Instagram, the streamer said that he's actually "not trolling" when he said:

"He's not going to Madrid."

Watch: IShowSpeed makes bold claim about Kylian Mbappe's future

Those familiar with IShowSpeed's content will be aware of his penchant for trolling and making bold statements. Conversely, the streamer has cultivated a broad network of connections with various footballers due to his ever-growing fame.

He often gives his take on what's going on in the world of football. Here's what he said about Mbappe's future:

"All I gotta say, Imma unpause the video, y'all didn't hear from me, but what I will say is, he is not going to Madrid. You didn't hear from me though. That's all I can say but he is not going to Madrid and I'm not even trolling, bro. Y'all will see. Y'all will come back to this video and say, 'Speed you were right,' But all I will say is that he is not going to Madrid."

If this wasn't enough, the streamer later doubled down on his statements on his X account:

"Mbappe is not going to Madrid, trust me."

Darren says Mbappe will not be joining Madrid (Image via X)

Despite the bold assertions, it's best to approach his statements with caution for now. Even YouTube star JJ "KSI," Darren's friend and fellow Arsenal fan, remarked on his theory:

KSI trolls the YouTuber on his statements (Image via X)

IShowSpeed's passion for football ignited from his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, so much so that the streamer wrapped his Lamborghini Huracan with a Ronaldo-themed wrap. Last week, during one of his IRL streams, he even raced against a Supra in the same car.