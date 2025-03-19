How did Kanye West's mother die? Rapper says he thought about committing su*cide "at least once a month" since her passing

Kanye West admitted to having contemplated ending his life at least once a month since his mother, Donda West, passed away. In a series of posts on X on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, the rapper shared his mental struggle during the aftermath of his mom's passing and the years that followed.

"I THOUGHT ABOUT KILLING MYSELF AT LEAST ONCE A MONTH EVER SINCE MY MAMA WAS KILLED IN HER SURGERY I ALWAYS BLAMED MYSELF."

In a subsequent Kanye West X post, he said that he was only free of thoughts of s**cude in the past five weeks.

"THIS PAST FIVE WEEKS HAVE BEEN THE FIRST TIME I HAVEN'T WANTED TO KILL MYSELF SINCE MY MAMA DIED."

Ye's mother, Donda West, passed away on November 10, 2007, at the age of 58 from heart failure due to multiple post-operative factors, per Newsweek. The outlet noted that she had undergone several cosmetic procedures, including a tummy tuck, liposuction, and breast reduction, and chose to recover at home.

As per the cited autopsy report, the day after her procedures, she reportedly "experienced a sore throat, pain and tightening in her chest, before collapsing in the early evening."

Kanye West's album, Donda, was a tribute to his mother

Donda West's passing has affected Kanye West in a lot of ways. Besides grieving his mom's death, Ye also blames himself for what happened to her. He told UK's Q Magazine in 2015 that if he had never moved to Los Angeles, his mother would have still been alive.

However, in April 2018, per Harper's Bazaar, he said that he wanted to stop hating and consider forgiveness. In a post on X, he shared a picture of the plastic surgeon who allegedly did the plastic surgery on his mother the day before she died and announced that his next album would be an ode to his mother.

"This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my mom's final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating," he wrote.

Three years after he made that post, Kanye West released his 10th studio album, Donda, named and dedicated to his late mother. However, he didn't end up using the plastic surgeon's photo as the album cover. There's a song in the album called Never Abandon Your Family, that featured his mother's voice and advice about love and marriage.

"Two lessons that he passed along to his children: The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally," she can be heard saying.

The title song in the album, Donda, also features a voiceover from Kanye West's late mother, reciting a speech in a sermon-like manner. The Yeezy owner teased the song back in July 2020, ahead of the album release, in celebration of his late mother's 71st birthday.

The 2-minute teaser, per Entertainment Weekly, reportedly included a music video of him and his mom from years ago, as she recites the lyrics from the KRS-1 anthem Sound of da Police.

Kanye West's latest tweets about his mother's death come after he seemingly released a new song, Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine, with Diddy and his daughter, North, in a since-deleted March 15 post on X, per Billboard.

