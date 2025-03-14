Diddy's lawyers claim CNN edited alleged Cassie Ventura assault video and deleted the original

Sean "Diddy" Combs' attorney claimed that CNN edited the video that showed his alleged abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016. Per Variety's Thursday, March 13, 2025, article, the music mogul's legal team, and prosecutors alleged that the original footage from the 2016 incident was destroyed.

They claimed that with the video reportedly being altered, it would be inadmissible as evidence in the rapper's trafficking and racketeering case.

A New York City filing made on March 13, cited by Variety, showed a claim that CNN purchased the only known copy of the security footage. The filing further alleges that CNN uploaded the video to free editing software and edited it to what was shown to the public, which the letter alleges was "substantially altered in significant respects."

"The CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question," the letter further states.

CNN first released the footage in May 2024, where the Diddy can reportedly be seen physically assaulting Ventura while they were at the InterContinental Hotel in 2016. The rapper, who had a white towel wrapped around his waist, could reportedly be seen grabbing and throwing her to the ground, as well as kicking her. The video prompted Diddy to issue an apology video regarding the incident.

CNN denies Diddy's attorneys' claim that they edited the alleged Cassie Ventura assault video and deleted the original

Among the other accusations made against CNN is editing the video of the alleged Cassie Ventura assault to hide certain information, including the time stamp, which they allegedly covered. The March 13, 2025, filing also alleged that they changed the video sequence and sped up the footage to make it look like the alleged assault happened faster than it did.

Besides accusing CNN of altering the video where Diddy allegedly assaulted Ventura, the filing further claims that CNN destroyed the original copy of the security footage "even though it knew about and repeatedly reported about the federal investigation."

However, CNN has denied both accusations of editing and destroying the original copy, with their spokesperson sharing a statement with Variety.

"CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source," the spokesperson said.

CNN further refuted the claim in the letter that they deleted the original copy despite the investigation on Diddy.

"CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested," they said.

While the alleged assault video is not related to the music mogul's current case, the footage was supposedly going to be used to show how he reportedly had violent tendencies. However, with the latest allegations that it was edited, the filing noted that they would be making a motion to exclude it from being used in the trial.

The music mogul is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he faces federal criminal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, s*x trafficking, and transportation related to prostitution. He was charged in September 2024 and is currently awaiting trial, which is set to start on May 5, 2025.

Diddy has denied all the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

