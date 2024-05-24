Celebrities react to Cassie Ventura's statement on CCTV footage of Diddy beating her

American singer, model, and dancer, Cassie Ventura, received support from celebrities after she spoke about the 2016 surveillance footage that recently resurfaced. The video clip was released by CNN and it showed Cassie being assaulted by her ex-boyfriend, rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

On May 23, 2024, the 37-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram showing her gratitude and urging people to believe "victims the first time." She wrote:

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers, and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic violence is the issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would be."

Many well-known artists, reality TV personalities, and actors flooded the comment section in praise of Ventura. The Real talk-show star Jeannie Mai shed light on the impact Cassie has made on other victims by coming forward with her own experience. She wrote:

"In every echo of your bravery, Cassie, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence."

Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, also shared a comment under Cassie Ventura's post. He mentioned their children saying:

"Love you so much, perfect example for our daughters."

For the unversed, Cassie and Alex share two daughters, Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3.

The singer's statement brought in compliments and love from several other celebrities, who acknowledged her bravery for speaking out. Zena Foster, the wife of American R&B singer Durrell Artaze Babbs (Tank), wrote in the comments:

"We all love you and are here to support you. Thank you for being so brave and showing others it’s okay."

Cassie Ventura expresses gratitude to family and receives support from celebs after speaking out on Diddy's assault video

Cassie Ventura and Diddy were reportedly captured in surveillance footage of a hallway in a Los Angeles hotel from 2016. The video showed the rapper dragging, punching, and kicking the singer as she tried to get away from him near the elevators.

The CNN video came out on May 17, 2024, and resulted in a subsequent public outrage against Combs. Cassie Ventura took to Instagram on Thursday to talk about the footage. She thanked her family, friends and fans for the support and added:

"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that everyone open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in."

She encouraged other victims to speak up and seek help from their loved ones:

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone."

Cassie Ventura had also sued Diddy back in November 2023, accusing him of r*pe and severe physical and emotional abuse. The pair settled the lawsuit a day after the filing, however, the details were not released to the public

Meanwhile, as the video resurfaced, Diddy also talked about assaulting Cassie Ventura by uploading an Instagram video on Sunday, May 19, 2024. He said that he "hit rock bottom" at the time, but now, he takes "full responsibility" for his actions in that video.

The music mogul also revealed that he sought help in therapy and rehab after attacking Cassie. The rapper had previously denied all allegations against him.