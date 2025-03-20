DJ Akademiks claims Playboi Carti told him Kendrick Lamar was curating his "I Am Music" album in allegedly leaked DMs

A screengrab of DJ Akademiks' alleged chats has been leaked online in which he could be seen talking about Playboi Carti. In the alleged messages, Akademiks could be seen sending a text where he claimed that Carti told him that Kendrick Lamar was supposed to curate I AM MUSIC, Carti's recently released album. The message by DJ Akademiks read:

"Carti literally told me Kendrick was curating the album."

In another message, Akademiks seemingly wrote:

"Played me the Drake song and said I got see if DOT would want this on there."

In the end, Akademiks claimed that Kendrick Lamar "had some control." While the leaked chats gained massive traction on social media platforms, its authenticity could not be verified. It is unclear if the individuals involved in the chat actually included DJ Akademiks.

As of now, neither DJ Akademiks, Playboi Carti nor Kendrick Lamar has commented about the leaked chats. Even if the chats belonged to Akademiks, it is also unclear as to who he was having the conversation with.

The post gained more than 200K views as well as over 2.5K likes since it was uploaded on social media on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The album by Playboi Carti, which was dropped on March 14, included guest appearances from many stars including Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Jhené Aiko, and Young Thug.

Kendrick Lamar made three appearances on Playboi Carti's recently released album I AM MUSIC

After rapper Playboi Carti released his much-anticipated album I AM MUSIC, what caught more attention was Kendrick Lamar's appearance on the project. According to reports by Revolt, dated March 14, the Not Like Us rapper appeared thrice and made waves amongst fans. The three tracks where Lamar made his appearance were GOOD CREDIT, MOJO JOJO, and BACKD00R.

One of Lamar's most talked about verses was in the track GOOD CREDIT. In this track, Lamar rapped:

"Eliantte go big, white gold link fall on the belly/ The emerald cuff for hers and his, that b**ch on point like ASAP Relli."

As per Revolt, this was a reference to ASAP Rocky's latest legal situation. As for the album, it was first announced in March 2021. Meanwhile another song BACKD00R, which features Lamar, also featured Jhené Aiko. The album was first named Narcissist, only to be later changed to I AM MUSIC. Over the years, the album faced several delays sparking frustration among Carti's fans.

They had been waiting for a long time for this album. The promotional campaign for the album began on quite a subtle note last year in December. Several billboards also popped up here and there in some major cities including Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami.

Some popular tracks of this much-awaited album were Rather Lie, We Need All Da Vibes, HBA, We Need All Da Vibes, Charge Dem H*es a Fee, I Seeeeee You Baby Boi, Good Credit, and a lot more. Upon its release, fans expressed huge excitement with the album.

