Every unreleased record ASAP Rocky previewed at Rolling Loud California explored

Rapper ASAP Rocky wrapped up his highly anticipated headlining set at Rolling Loud California, which marks his first official live performance following his acquittal.

Several moments from his set went viral across social media, and fans were seen discussing the forthcoming release of the rapper's fourth studio album, DON'T BE DUMB, which is expected to be released to streaming platforms this year.

From arriving in a helicopter to bringing out UK rapper Skepta to perform their 2018 smash hit, Praise The Lord, Rocky's Rolling Loud California appearance was filled with entertaining and memorable moments for live attendees.

ASAP Rocky's setlist however was a larger part of his Rolling Loud attraction, given the rapper previewed multiple unreleased records supposedly scheduled to be included on the tracklist for his upcoming album, which have been listed below:

All Black (Stole Ya Flow)

Loved

Grim Freestyle

Stop Snitchin'

Your Honor

Rocky opened his set from a helicopter, emblazed with a "D.B.D" logo, performing a record titled All Black (Stole Ya Flow), where he rapped lyrics that many claim are a diss aimed at Canadian rapper Drake.

"First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b***h / I can't trust a soul, just my pole and my kid / Never tell a lie, cross my heart, hope to die, uh / Then I sold the switch, then I hit it with a kiss, mwah," ASAP Rocky's hook on 'All Black (Stole Ya Flow)'.

He proceeded to perform another unreleased record, supposedly titled LOVED, where he collaborated with producer Metro Boomin, where he appears to allude to his recent legal troubles with A$AP Relli when he raps:

"Ni**as do the most when they irrelevant / Blamin' A$AP when we were never friends / Slap a ni**a, then he want a settlement / Talkin' to the cops and givin' evidence"

Following an entertaining performance of another 2018 hit record A$AP Forever, Rocky was lowered onto the stage and performed two more unreleased songs speculated to be included in DON'T BE DUMB.

The rapper reportedly performed records supposedly titled Grim Freestyle and Stop Snitchin', the latter of which includes a guest appearance from 2024 XXL Freshman Bossman Dlow and production credits to Hitkidd and Kelvin Krash.

BossMan Dlow attends the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Image via Getty/Frazer Harrison)

"Came home, he a clone / Like they don't even know him / All his partners in the room / Sleepin' with his baby mom / They was stackin' on his phone / They been snitchin’ all along / Thеse days, these ni**as from a diffеrent pool / These days, these young ni**as make snitchin’ cool," ASAP Rocky raps on 'Stop Snitchin'.

Toward the end of his set, Rocky also previewed his viral unreleased collaboration with Metro Boomin, titled Your Honor. The record was released shortly after he was acquitted from his civil trial, during which he was potentially facing multiple years in prison over gun charge allegations brought forward by A$AP Relli.

Is ASAP Rocky's upcoming album 'DON'T BE DUMB' complete? Potential release explored

During his recent interview with GQ magazine ASAP Rocky explained that his upcoming album is currently in its "mixing and mastering" stage, hinting at the project nearing its completion.

When speaking on the oncoming release of DON'T BE DUMB, Rocky explained how his fanbase is likely tired of constant updates, given the album has faced multiple delays since missing its August 2024 release date.

"But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that," ASAP Rocky stated.

Rocky goes on to highlight how a majority of his fanbase is more interested in seeing how far the rapper has come since his last full-length LP, TESTING, which was released to all major streaming platforms on May 25, 2018, citing:

"They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

ASAP Rocky concluded by confirming that his fourth studio album was complete and that he just wanted to "drop it" as soon as possible, promising fans a project that would live up to its hype.

While ASAP Rocky's upcoming DON'T BE DUMB album is yet to have an official release date, many fans expect the project's rollout to begin within the next few months, with many hoping for major industry features on the LP's tracklist.

