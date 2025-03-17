Major highlights from ASAP Rocky's Rolling Loud California headling set: Unreleased records, upcoming album, and more

Following his not-guilty verdict in his civil lawsuit, ASAP Rocky headlined a massive set at Rolling Loud California this past weekend, on March 15, 2025, opening the gig by performing out of a helicopter.

Marking his first live performance since being acquitted of two felony counts of assault, the 36-year-old Harlem rapper descended from a black helicopter which was emblazed with the title of his highly anticipated fourth studio album DON'T BE DUMB.

Screenshot of ASAP Rocky performing his collaboration with Metro Boomin 'Your Honor' at Rolling Loud California 2025 (Image via X/@nfr_podcast)

Before Rocky took the stage at Rolling Loud California, attendees were entertained by high-energy performances from Ian, Sexyy Red, Bossman Dlow, YG, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more. Peso Pluma also headlined his first-ever set at the music festival this year at the Hollywood Park Grounds.

Major Highlights from ASAP Rocky's Rolling Loud set

After descending from the helicopter, Rocky previewed multiple unreleased records supposedly set to be included in his highly awaited DON'T BE DUMB album, as well as multiple hit records from his discography.

Below are some of the most iconic moments from ASAP Rocky's headlining set at Rolling Loud California on March 15, 2025.

1) ASAP Rocky descends from a helicopter

The Harlem rapper's set closed out Rolling Loud California on Saturday, with Rocky surprising the crowd by arriving via a black helicopter, drawing similarities to Travis Scott's entrance at Rolling Loud Miami in December 2024.

While seated in the chopper, Rocky performed an unreleased record rumored to be titled All Black (Stole Ya Flow). The record was originally debuted during his set at Rolling Loud Miami 2023.

2) ASAP Rocky previews unreleased records from his upcoming album

Once lowered onto the stage, Rocky immediately delivered a high-energy performance of an entertaining setlist. During his set, the rapper previewed several records that will reportedly be included in his upcoming DON'T BE DUMB album.

Rocky performed his Metro Boomin collaboration, Your Honor, which was leaked online following his acquittal. The rapper delivered an impressive performance of the record while standing in front of a podium, rapping:

"Bottega to court, your honor / I wear Armani to court, your honor / Look like John Gotti in court, your honor"

Rocky also previewed a record featuring rapper Bossman Dlow, reportedly titled STOP SNITCHING, hyping up the crowd with a hook that reads:

"Drop-top Benz with all my pendants / Middle finger up, never pointin' with my index / 'Bout to buy a stop sign shirt to stop the snitchin' / My Glock-9, hairstyle, both got extensions"

Rocky also previewed another track, supposedly titled LOVED, which marks another collaboration with producer Metro Boomin. This follows up on their work together on the latter's We Still Don't Trust You album from 2024.

3) ASAP Rocky calls out Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake on new record

Another unreleased record that seems to have gone viral following his Rolling Loud California performance finds Rocky seemingly taking shots at J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake, asserting himself as he claims he's on neither of their sides.

Clips of his performance went viral across social media platforms, with fans and critics discussing the reason behind this bar given that Rocky was a part of the 2024 Rap Beef.

Last year, the Harlem rapper seemingly sided with Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, The Weeknd, Future, and Kendrick Lamar, all of whom were dropping disses aimed at Drake.

4) ASAP Rocky brings out Skepta for 'Praise The Lord'

Skepta (L) and A$AP Rocky attend the launch of 1st GUESS Originals X A$AP Rocky collection within Selfridges on March 11, 2016, in London, England. (Image via Getty/David M. Benett)

During his performance, ASAP Rocky also brought out friend and frequent collaborator Skepta for a live rendition of their 2018 smash hit Praise the Lord (Da Shine), included on the former's third studio album, TESTING.

"I came, I saw, I came, I saw / I praise the Lord, then break the law / I take what's mine, then take some more / It rains, it pours, it rains, it pours / I came, I saw, I came, I saw / I praise the Lord, then break the law / I take what's mine, then take some more / It rains, it pours, it rains, it pours," Skepta's hook on 'Praise The Lord'.

5) ASAP Rocky shouts out A$AP Yams

A$AP Mob (A$AP Ferg; A$AP Rocky; A$AP Bari; A$AP Twelvy; A$AP Illz, A$AP Yams) at BET's 106 & Park at BET Studios on July 15, 2013, in New York City. (Image via Getty/John Ricard)

While standing in front of the podium where he performed Your Honor, ASAP Rocky takes a moment to shout out the founder of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective, A$AP Yams.

The Harlem native praises the late rapper, who passed away in 2015, and his efforts in establishing the growing hip-hop movement in New York, when he stated:

"We do this sh*t for Yams. Fu*k what everybody talking 'bout. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Yams. Y'all wouldn't know me if it wasn't for Yams. This A$AP sh*t wouldn't be sh*t if it wasn't for that n***a Yams. Rest in peace to me fu*king brother. Rest in peace to A$AP Yams."

While it's still unclear when ASAP Rocky intends on releasing his fourth studio album, given the rapper has been consistently teasing DON'T BE DUMB's release for over a year now, the multiple teasers and rising anticipation from his fanbase suggest the LP is not far from official distribution.

