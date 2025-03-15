From Kendrick Lamar to Lil Uzi Vert: A breakdown of all the artists featured on Playboi Carti’s third studio album ‘MUSIC’

After years of teasers and missed release dates, Playboi Carti's third studio album, titled MUSIC, was finally delivered to all major streaming platforms on Friday (March 14).

The 30-track behemoth of an album was released to DSPs at 7:30 a.m. ET marking the end of an album rollout that seemingly dates back to March 2021. The LP officially follows up on his chart-topping sophomore project Whole Lotta Red.

During an exclusive interview with Numéro Berlin in 2023, Carti expressed how MUSIC was intended to be his "best album," when he stated:

"[This album] is very important to me because I feel like I have something to prove. This is my moment, this is the one for me. You know, this album right here is – I say this for everything, but – I think it’s going to be my best album because I’m just popping it. It starts with music. That’s it. As long as I got that, it’s up.”

Marking his first full-length LP since 2020, the rapper has been creatively involved in and featured on multiple hit records over the years, most notably Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Carnival (feat. Rich The Kid).

Leading up to the album's release, Carti featured on The Weeknd's hit record Timeless, in September 2024.

Every artist featured on Playboi Carti's third studio album 'MUSIC'

Deemed one of this generation's most influential artists in hip-hop, Playboi Carti's third studio album was a highly anticipated release.

In the hours leading up to the LP hitting streaming services, DJ Akademiks tweeted several hints at the various artists the Atlanta rapper had included on MUSIC.

Carti's 00pium Instagram handle would later confirm the complete list of features, which at the time did not include Kendrick Lamar's name. Right before the LP was uploaded to streaming he revealed the entire 30-record tracklist, which included collaborations from some of the biggest artists in the game.

Below is a complete list of artists, frequent collaborators, and hidden features, that appeared on Playboi Carti's third studio album.

Disclaimer: This feature contains lyrics rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

1) Travis Scott

Travis Scott performs during Michael Rubin's 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill on February 08, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Mike Coppola)

Travis Scott is one of the first features to be introduced to listeners on MUSIC, given that both rappers work extremely well together on all their collaborations, exploring similar themes of wealth, luxury, philandering, success, and lavish lifestyles.

That said, his appearance on CRUSH is limited to a few adlibs instead of a full performance, which fans receive at later points during MUSIC's runtime. Travis Scott officially features on the following records included on Playboi Carti's third LP:

CRUSH

PHILLY

CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE

WAKE UP F1LTHY

"Different bodies comin' in and out, it like my Glock, it switches / Avoid the lobby when we go, damn, it's 4 a.m., I'm lit / Shawty, just pour inside my lemonade, I'm tryin' not to twitch (Twitch) / Jakes out in the street (Street), feet up at your six (Six, let's go) / I'm up, but on turtle time," Travis Scott raps on 'WAKE UP F1LTHY'.

2) Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar performs at halftime during the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

One of the most surprising inclusions on Playboi Carti's third studio album was his collaboration with West Coast icon Kendrick Lamar, who ascended to global pop star status last year following his iconic beef with Drake and the release of his Grammy-winning single Not Like Us.

Lamar makes multiple appearances on MUSIC, first showing up on MOJO JOJO, to support Carti's performance with ad-libs, before introducing listeners to full-fledged verses on tracks like GOOD CREDIT.

Kendrick Lamar officially features on the following three records on Playboi Carti's third studio album:

MOJO JOJO

BACKD00R

GOOD CREDIT

"Cardo my evil twin, Carti my evil twin / My skin is smoother, my teeth is whiter, my stride is longer, my thoughts is brighter / The hate get realer, the love get fake, but when you this great, that's how you should like it," Kendrick Lamar raps on 'GOOD CREDIT'.

3) The Weeknd

The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Johnny Nunez)

Frequent collaborator and hit-maker The Weeknd has a single full-length feature on the track titled RATHER LIE, where both artists blend rage and R&B to deliver an extremely entertaining listening experience.

The Weeknd is also credited as a feature on track 4 - EVIL J0RDAN, where Playboi Carti and his production team sample the singer's iconic hook from his 2023 collaboration with the Atlanta rapper and Madonna, titled Popular.

"I'd rather lie than to lose you, girl / I'd rather lie than confuse you, girl / Truth is, we lapped them, they want us gone / Truth is, they can't handle me at the top / I'd rather spare you the details, my love (Hahaha) / Oh, I'd rather / I'd rather lie than lose you, I'd rather lie / I'd rather," The Weeknd's hook on 'RATHER LIE'.

4) Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne performs onstage during the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! Concert at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Julia Beverly)

On the Metro Boomin solo-produced track titled RADAR, Playboi Carti raps about his extravagant lifestyle, supported by an up-tempo trap production credited to the Grammy-winning producer.

During Playboi Carti's second verse, keen listeners can catch multiple ad-libs delivered by New Orleans hip-hop icon Lil Wayne, who shouts out the Atlanta rapper several times claiming "It's Carti's World".

"Walk in with a whole lot of sticks (Carti), walked out with a whole lot of blicks, ha (Carti) / Whole lot of b***hes suck di*k (Carti), whole lot of b***h suck di*k, uh / Whole lot of b***hes get di*k (It's Carti world), whole lot of b***hes hold di*k (Ha, it's up)," Playboi Carti's verse supported by Lil Wayne's adlibs on 'RADAR'.

5) Jhené Aiko

Jhené Aiko attends the 2024 GQ Men Of The Year on November 14, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Charley Gallay)

Singer-songwriter Jhené Aiko makes a surprise appearance on Playboi Carti and Kendrick Lamar's BACKD00R, where she assists the Compton rapper during his performance on the record's hook, singing:

"I'ma make it back and probably spend it all on you / Come through from the back so don't nobody talk"

6) Skepta

Skepta attends a dinner hosted by British GQ and fashion designer Christian Louboutin to celebrate music and style at The Twenty Two on February 27, 2025, in London, England. (Image via Getty/Jed Cullen)

UK hip-hop artist Skepta is another enticing feature on MUSIC as he marks his first official collaboration with Playboi Carti on the track titled TOXIC. The rapper takes over the record's second verse, speaking on the influence of street life on his career, as seen in lines like:

"I study the streets, how you gonna go to war with a genius? / This ain't community servicе, but I came in with them street sweepers / Your boyfriеnd is a follower, why don't you come roll with the leaders? / She told me she loves me, ha, woah, I told her I'm speechless"

7) Future

Future performs onstage during day 1 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 13, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Image via Getty/Jason Koerner)

After fans and the hip-hop community drew comparisons between Future's vocals and Playboi Carti's new "deep-voice" cadence, for the majority of last year, both rappers finally collaborated on the latter's third studio album.

Future and Playboi Carti's performances appear effortless, with their vocals seamlessly blending over enticing high-tempo trap productions. Records included on MUSIC where both Atlanta artists collaborated have been listed below:

CHARGE DEM HOES A FEE

TRIM

"I been on that demon time, ready to roll / The finer the China you put on yo' nose / I don't need no stylist, I'm front of the Vogue / I bought a new mansion, it's just for the clothes / Break up a four, it's nothin' to explain (Woah)," Future raps on 'TRIM'.

8) Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is seen wearing a Marc Jacobs white and pink hoodie, and white sweatpants with a white and silver studded Marc Jacobs bag outside the Marc Jacobs show on February 03, 2025, in New York City. (Image via Getty/Daniel Zuchnik)

Marking their first official collaboration since 2018, Lil Uzi Vert receives two spots on Playboi Carti's third LP, thrilling early-day fans reminiscing on their generational run on SoundCloud.

Uzi first appears on track 18 - JUMPIN, which seemingly acts as a time capsule of sorts, with the rapper referencing his 2023 album Pink Tape. This ties into fan theories that suggested Playboi Carti's collaboration will include recordings from two years ago and is likely why DJ Akademiks tweeted that "Pink Hair Uzi" had returned.

Acting as an interlude on MUSIC, Lil Uzi Vert appears once again on track 24 - TWIN TRIM, which is a solo performance and does not include a verse from Playboi Carti.

"I don't want your b***h, don't save her number, just wan' hold her (Oh yeah) / One hundred and twenty five racks, I spent it all at Dover (Dover) / Y'all n****s really ain't vamps, I can tell that y'all posers (What?), yeah / I get younger, don't get older (Uh-huh, what? That's that) / All my b***hes on your poster (Yeah)," Lil Uzi Vert raps on 'TWIN TRIM'.

9) Young Thug

Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Image via Getty/Amy E. Price)

Following his release from the YSL RICO trial last year, Young Thug is seemingly gearing up for a massive return to hip-hop.

During his appearance on Kai Cenat's live stream, a few hours before MUSIC dropped, Playboi Carti spoke on how Thug could no longer "rap about the same sh*t". This statement seemed to be referencing a ban from promoting gangs or gang culture as part of his conditions for release.

Thug officially enters as a feature on track 21 - WE NEED ALL DA VIBES, with a verse that appears to originate from a 2021 leaked recording titled Vibing, originally featuring former friend and YSL labelmate Gunna.

Ad

"A couple bad b***hes, wanna make sure that they vibing / A rose gold Patek on her wrist because she pop / I make sure she don't stop it and they say she saucing / We made a couple mil', then we spent it, I'm just 'flaging / I make sure that she vibing / I make sure that they vibing," Young Thug raps on 'WE NEED ALL DA VIBES'.

10) Ty Dolla $ign

Ty Dolla $ign attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty/Emma McIntyre)

Ty Dolla $ign is another guest feature included on Playboi Carti and Young Thug's WE NEED ALL DA VIBES, officially following up on his hit collaboration with the Atlanta rapper on the chart-topping and Grammy-nominated hit Carnival.

Ty Dolla opens on the record's first verse, supported by Gunna's ad-libs reportedly recorded in 2021, with the rapper delivering melodic performances over lines like:

"I done made too many M's to stop this flexin', woah, woah / I can't choose which one I wanna fu*k, just bring the ball out / Yeah, all that attitude, that bubblegum be poppin' (Oh, yeah) / Like we handcuffed, shorty know we locked in / She get everything she want, she know I'm splurging (Yeah) / I don't worry what she doing 'cause she saucing"

11) DJ Swamp Izzo

DJ Swamp Izzo attends 21 Savage's 7th Annual "Issa Back To School Drive" on August 7, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image via Getty/Prince Williams)

DJ Swamp Izzo appears almost throughout the entirety of Playboi Carti's third studio album, MUSIC, seemingly acting as a host for the project, taking listeners through each record featured on the LP.

The list of records that DJ Swamp Izzo hosts on Playboi Carti's MUSIC has been provided below:

POP OUT

CRUSH (feat. Travis Scott)

EVIL J0RDAN

RADAR

RATHER LIE (feat. The Weeknd)

MUNYUN

CRANK

GOOD CREDIT (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

TRIM (feat. Future)

LIKE WEEZY

WALK

SOUTH ATLANTA BABY

Less than 24 hours after Playboi Carti's third studio album was distributed to streaming services, the project has topped the US Apple Music album charts, with every song from MUSIC debuting in the streaming giant's Top 50 Chart.

