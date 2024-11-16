“They set Unc up” - Hip-Hop community reacts to Jake Paul defeating Mike Tyson in sanctioned boxing fight

The highly anticipated professional boxing match between Jake Paul and legendary fighter Mike Tyson was exclusively live-streamed on Netflix today (November 16).

After a viral face-off last night, where Tyson slapped Jake Paul for stepping on his toes, both boxers finally touched gloves at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fighting in front of millions for eight 2-minute rounds, the main event ended with Jake Paul being announced the winner by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight "80-72, 79-73 and 79-73," improving the 27-year-old's professional record to 11-1.

News of Jake Paul's win over Mike Tyson, whose professional record dropped to 50-7, has been going viral across all social media platforms. Many were found claiming the fight to have been "rigged," resulting in various unconfirmed rumors surfacing on X (formerly Twitter).

Popular artists and internet personalities from the hip-hop community were seen sharing their thoughts and opinions on the results of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight, with rapper Meek Mill suggesting the 58-year-old was "set up".

Other rappers who commented on the fight include Reason, Lil Pump, Babyface Ray, and Pharoahe Monch.

"Mike fighting at 60 on national TV and my pops be making me get up and grab the remote when im with em. I gotta holla at this n---a" - Reason stated.

"RESPECT TO JAKE PAUL F--K ALL THESE HATERS THIS KID DID HIS S--T" - Lil Pump praised Jake Paul.

"It was kind of Jake Paul not to knock Mike out. Next up Jake vs a Kangaroo in a hot air balloon over Las Vegas." - Pharoahe Monch humorously tweeted.

"Mike old as hell man" - Babyface Ray claimed.

Popular hip-hop personalities who tweeted out their reactions to the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight also included Taz Taylor - CEO of record label Internet Money - Chuck D, and Dreamville signee Cozz.

"I liked it. Mikes slipping those shots was something every young fighter should take note" - Chuck D tweeted.

"All these Jake Paul boxing matches are def just cash grabs for both parties involved. and yall fall for it.. every time" - Internet Money claimed.

"Respect to Jake for not tryna knock him out. You can tell he was taking it easy" - Cozz suggested.

Hip-hop internet personalities like DJ Akademiks and Boosie were also seen commenting on the fight.

"Mike Tyson had his a-- cheeks out on National TV if that don’t give u "ole head vibes" i don’t know what does.. that type of n---a don’t give a damn what we think. He in his own world." - DJ Akademiks tweeted.

"TOOTIE DRIVIN THIS S--T OUT ME BOUT MIKE TYSON. I ain’t got no comeback, oh I do, HE GOT 20 mill" - Boosie Badazz praises Mike Tyson.

Drake extends "losing streak" after betting $335,000 on Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight

A few hours before Tyson and Paul faced off at the AT&T Stadium, Drake uploaded a screenshot of a bet he had placed against Jake on the popular sports betting platform Stake.

Drizzy's "2.85 Odds" had an estimated $1,011,750 payout, which favored Mike to win the fight, with the rapper captioning his post:

"I’m late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today and tmrw"

With Jake Paul winning by unanimous decision, Drake essentially lost over $300,000 on this bet, adding another loss to the rapper's sports betting streak for the year.

Drake first lost a $615,000 bet in March, where he favored Francis Ngannou as the winner in his fight against Anthony Joshua. Later in May, he lost another $565,000 after favoring Oleksandr Usyk, who was defeated by British boxer Tyson Fury.

In June 2024, Drizzy lost a million dollars after placing two $500,000 bets, one on the Edmonton Oilers winning the Stanley Cup and another favoring the Dallas Mavericks as the NBA Champions. Both teams ended up losing in their respective title matches.

Another notable "Drake Betting" moment was seen during the Copa America semi-final, where the rapper lost $300,000 after Argentina defeated Canada by 2-0 in July.

Publications like TOI seem to suggest that Drake's bet on Mike Tyson stems from their professional relationship, as the legendary boxer has previously collaborated with the rapper for a limited edition OVO merch drop in 2022.

