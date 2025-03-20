"This why Kendrick washed you" — Kanye West allegedly posts and deletes texts with Drake where he refuses to help him respond to Playboi Carti

Kanye West, aka Ye, has made headlines yet again for posting and then deleting a screenshot of an alleged conversation between him and Drake. In the reported conversation, Ye can be seen asking for help from the Canadian rapper to respond to Playboi Carti, which Drizzy eventually refuses.

Ye seemingly sent Drake a tweet by Carti that was posted on March 19, in which the latter wrote "YE STFU." Kanye then asked the Canadian rapper how he should respond to the aforementioned tweet. To this, Drizzy allegedly said:

"Are you kidding? You're asking me for help after everything you said about me? Not cool man. Not cool."

The response didn't appear as very likable to Kanye West, who then reportedly said:

"Just remember everything my wife shows you Yeezy taught her. This why Kendrick washed you. And Pusha. And why you'll never be on a Carti album."

For context, the tweet from Playboi Carti was posted after Kanye accused him of removing the latter from the latest I AM MUSIC album and then for apparently asking for vocals from North West.

On X, Kanye West further wrote that North would not be involved in doing any music with Playboi Carti. As for Carti's tweet asking Ye to shut up, the latter responded hours later, writing:

"SHOULD CARTI HAVE EVEN SPOKEN TO MY BABY MAMA AT ALL."

This was seemingly meant for the netizens asking him about Carti apparently reaching out to Kim Kardashian for North's vocals.

Kanye West also mentioned Iggy Azalea, expressing his wish to have her son Onyx on his own music

The issue began with Kim Kardashian posting about a SKIMS shoutout on the MUSIC album on her Instagram Story. Carti replied to it and then asked for his "niece" North's vocals for an apparent potential collaboration. As per Billboard, on March 17, Kim posted a part of the lyrics from the track Fine Sh*t, which read:

"I bought that h* a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims/ The money gon’ talk."

Carti's response to Kim read:

"@KimKardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG."

As aforementioned, Kanye West did not seem to like Carti and Kim's interaction. Subsequently, Ye decided to bring in Onyx, Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea's 4-year-old son. The 47-year-old tweeted:

"Hey Iggy Azalea I need to get Onyx vocals on my song thats my nephew."

Iggy then responded by urging Ye to keep Onyx out of whatever was going on between him and Carti.

Carti has been associated with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for a long time now

As for Playboi Carti and Kanye West, they have an extensive record of collaborations. As per Billboard on March 17, 2025, Carti was also cast as a Yeezy season 5 model back in the year 2017. Furthermore, in a W Magazine interview from April 2017, Carti appreciated Kim for assisting him with his style and helping him with his modeling techniques.

Then, in 2022, Carti spoke of Kim and said:

"She’s a real woman. She was showing me how to wear the clothes."

As for the latest tweets about involving North in Carti's music, no response has come from Kim so far.

