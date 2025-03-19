"This about to be Civil War all over again" - Internet erupts as Playboi Carti claps back at Kanye with brutal two-word response 

On March 19, 2025, Playboi Carti took to the social networking site X and clapped back at Kanye West with a two-word response, amid their ongoing online feud.

Ad

“YE STFU,” the post read.

The beef began a day before when Playboi Carti shared an Instagram Story tagging Kanye’s former spouse, Kim Kardashian, and referenced Ye and Kim’s daughter North West in it.

"Tell my niece North send me a song."

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, West didn’t like the proposal and fired at Carti via X. He wrote that he “DECIDED NORTH WONT BE DOING ANY SONGS WITH CARTI.” Ye also pointed out it would look bad for him to be left off Playboi’s recent album I Am Music, only to have his daughter collaborate with his fellow rapper.

The Yeezy founder further addressed Carti’s ex Iggy Azalea, and offered to have their son Onyx’s vocals on his son, and called the kid his “nephew,” seemingly taking a page out of Playboi’s book. The Magnolia rapper’s latest response to Kanye came on Wednesday and has now stirred diverse reactions from netizens.

Ad

For instance, X user @Dasgasdom3 took to the comment section of Playboi Carti’s post and wrote:

“THIS ABOUT TO BE CIVIL WAR ALL OVER AGAIN.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions.

“WORLD WAR 3 IS BEGINNING, THE END TIMES ARE HERE, EVERYONE RUNAWAY,” a person wrote.

“This beef is Ludacris,” one person trolled.

“No way this is the end of the ye and carti era,” wrote another.

Others continued to chime in.

“THIS THE MATCHUP WE BEEN WATING FOR,” a netizen wrote.

Ad

“Ye gon rant about this all day tmr,” another netizen mocked.

“Carti might have either got him to take a break or kickstarted the worst crash out he has had yet, no in between,” a fan wrote.

“MOMMY, DADDY! STOP FIGHTING!!!” ridiculed another.

Kanye hasn’t responded to Playboi’s latest hit-back, at the time of writing.

Exploring further Playboi Carti and Kanye’s recent feud

Playboi Carti released his brand-new studio album I Am Music on March 14, 2025, where he gave a shoutout to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims on his single Fine Sh*t. Three days later, the socialite-model showed her gratitude by posting the song lyrics on her Instagram Story that read:

Ad

“I bought that h*e a lot of clothes, but she love her Skims/ The money gon’ talk…”

Kanye refuses Playboi Carti's music offer to North. (Image via X)

Playboi Carti learned about Kim’s IG Story and reposted it on his own on Wednesday, while also showing his interest in working with her daughter, North West. Ye immediately shut it down via an X post.

Ad

“HOW IT LOOK FOR ME TO GET LEFT OFF THE ALBUM AND THEN HE ASK KIM TO HAVE VOCALS FROM MY DAUGHTER. I DONT [GIVE] A F**K ABOUT NONE OF THIS INDUSTRY SH*T AND HOW ITS A SKIMS LINE IN THE FIRST PLACE. AND I DONT GIVE A F**K WHAT NO COMMENTS. THE MAN HAS THE FIRST AND FINAL SAY OVER HIS KIDS,” Kanye wrote.

Ad

The Donda maker took the beef a step further and wrote in a separate post:

"HEY IGGG AZALEA I NEET TO GET ONXY VOCALS ON MY SONG THATS MY NEPHEW OH AND IMA RAP ABOUT ONE OF YOUR BUSINESSES THE F**K?"

Kanye tweets about Playboi Carti's son Onyx. (Image via X)

However, before Playboi Carti could respond, Azalea, who’s an Australian rapper, singer, and model, tweeted a reply. She tagged Ye and wrote that she understood the “point” he was trying to make. However, as a mother and out of kindness, she urged him to “leave my child” out of the feud.

Ad

Iggy explained that Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, has “other children,” but somehow it was Onyx who got “harassed in perpetuity about or on behalf of a man he has no relationship with.”

“Does he read it? No. He’s a child. But it creates a digital legacy & an odd (sh*tty) situation for him to one day discover & endure in perpetuity from strangers online. Can I please have some peace? Can my son have some peace?” Azalea concluded.

Ad

Iggy Azalea responds to Ye. (Image via X)

Meanwhile, Ye counter-responded by writing how he “intentionally never smashed Iggy because of Carti” in the past, alongside other rappers including A$AP Rocky, Pusha T, Tyga, and French Montana.

Ad

Notably, Kardashian and West have shared a cordial relationship in the past with Playboi Carti. While Ye collaborated on various music projects, he also cast the Atlanta native as a Yeezy Season 5 model in 2017. During a 2022 interview with W Magazine, Carti explained that Kim helped him with his style and modeling techniques during the show and called her a “real woman.”

Meanwhile, Kanye and Kim Kardashian have also been having online back-and-forth since last weekend after he teased a song titled Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs alongside their daughter North West.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid this, Kanye faced backlash and also leaked alleged texts from Kardashian in which she told him to go through the “paperwork” she sent over to “protect” North from being in the “Diddy song.” Kim also reportedly told her former husband that she “trademarked” their daughter’s name to stop the song’s release.

Ye replied that he would never speak to Kim again, take his own life, and threatened her with “war” and “public fallout,” from which neither would ever recover. Kardashian even sent legal letters to West, seeking a cease and desist regarding his new song featuring North and Diddy, as per TMZ reports.

Besides, an emergency hearing was held in the presence of a mediator and a judge which was reportedly skipped by Ye. However, his representative mentioned that the rapper agreed not to release the song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback