"We were never friends" — A$AP Rocky seemingly takes a dig at A$AP Relli in a new song preview after acquittal in assault case

On the evening of Saturday, March 15, A$AP Rocky headlined the 2025 Rolling Loud festival at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. The Trilla rapper previewed an unreleased track during his set, which is rumored to be called All Black (Stole Ya Flow), Billboard reports.

On the unreleased track, the Harlem rapper appeared to be referencing A$AP Relli, claiming that the two were never friends.

"N****s do the most when they irrelevant / Claiming A$AP, but we were never friends," Rocky rapped on the song.

Rocky's alleged dig at Relli comes after the latter was unsuccessful in his lawsuit against the Fashion Killa rapper, with the jury ruling in his favor last month. While A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of assaults with a semiautomatic firearm, he potentially faced up to 24 years in prison if he were convicted.

A$AP Rocky's Rolling Loud performance was marked by a helicopter entrance

A$AP Rocky's Rolling Loud California performance featured a dramatic entrance as he hovered over the stage in a black chopper with Don't Be Dumb initials. His upcoming album, set for early 2025, includes singles like Highjack (feat. Jessica Pratt), Ruby Rosary (feat. J. Cole), and Tailor Swif. Producers expected on the album include Dean Blunt, Tyler, the Creator, Madlib, The Alchemist, and Swedish House Mafia.

After his debut performance of the unreleased track from the helicopter itself, Rocky was lowered onto the stage, where he continued to deliver high-energy songs like A$AP Forever, RIOT, and Tailor Swif, followed by another unreleased song that was produced by Metro Boomin, titled Your Honor.

A$AP Rocky also invited Skepta on stage mid-performance, after which the duo performed a live duet of their 2018 collaborative track, Praise the Lord (Da Shine). Rocky ended his set with Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2.

His partner, Rihanna, who was also in attendance at his set, cheered him on from the crowd. A$AP Rocky's performance was followed by YG, Sexxy Red, Peso Pluma, and BossMan Dlow.

While a release date for Don't Be Dumb hasn't been announced yet, A$AP did talk about it in February during his GQ interview, saying:

"I’m in the mixing and mastering realm of it. But I think quite frankly, people are tired of hearing about updates about the album. They’re just ready to get this sh*t, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think anybody wants to hear where I’m at with it, how far is it along and all that. They just want to hear some sh*t just to see where I’m at, and I promise I got some new sh*t in store. I’m challenging myself. It’s like anything, I approach it with a different tactic, degree, or finesse."

A$AP Relli is moving forward with a civil lawsuit against A$AP Rocky

While A$AP Relli might have lost his felony case against A$AP Rocky, he is still moving forward with his civil lawsuit against the rapper. Per HotNewHipHop, the lawsuit has been in the works since 2021.

Per the media outlet, Relli was given a green light to proceed with his civil lawsuit - which was put on hold as the criminal trial played out - in the last week of February. His eagerness to get back at Rocky has been further fueled by the mockery he received throughout the trial as well as the strong words Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, exchanged with him during the time.

Whether or not the new lawsuit puts a hitch in A$AP Rocky's upcoming album's release remains to be seen.

