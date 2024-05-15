What is Skepta's net worth? Netizens blame "greed and poverty" as rapper Portable's arrest video goes viral

A video of Nigerian rapper Portable's run-in with law enforcement went viral on X. The rapper tried to evade the Lagos State Police Command by jumping over a fence on May 14, 2024. Police later confirmed that the rapper was arrested for alleged unpaid debt for his G-Wagon and is awaiting further legal proceedings.

As his arrest video went viral on X, netizens wondered about the rapper and his character in light of his recent collaboration with British grime rapper Skepta, who has an estimated net worth of $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

One person on X blamed greed and poverty as reasons behind the rapper's refusal to pay off his dues, tweeting:

Some were in disbelief that Skepta had collaborated with the Nigerian rapper weeks ago and accused him of sabotaging his own career.

"Who will believe that this is someone who did a colabo with Skepta just a few months ago? Character is everything," one tweeted.

"Portable is someone that is self sabotaging his own career. He doesn’t even need any opps From having a skepta collab to being dragged on the floor by police for owing 14m!! Grace go wrong place," another chimed in.

"Portable doesn’t care about class, he cares about people talking about him whether good or bad and that’s what keeps making him relevant and making money," a third person said.

"Portable always disgracing himself all in the name of being in media imagine someone that did collaboration with a renowned international artist yet he can’t comport himself then such a pity!" someone added.

A few sympathized with the rapper's plight, accusing the police of being unprofessional and manhandling the rapper.

"This is so unprofessional from @PoliceNG arrest!ng Portable in this manner," a second person tweeted.

"Portable is an internationally recognised artiste, see how the Nigerian Police is treating him. Shouldn’t there have been a better way to effect the arrest? And the lady making the video arrested the other lady & assaulted her for making same video she is making, is that not an abuse of power? Portable sha should go and pay what he owes." another said.

Portable and Skepta collaborated on a single, Tony Montana, from the latter's latest album

According to Rolling Stone, British grime rapper Skepta chose a new talent for his latest collaboration, Nigerian rapper Portable. The latest single, Tony Montana, was released on March 1, 2024.

With this single, Skepta tapped into his Nigerian background, having been made a chief in his parents' home state of Ogun. The African drums and shakers provide a solid beat over which Skepta raps in English, Pidgin, and Yoruba.

“Yeah, I remember, nigbati ebi n pami / Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, we drink garri / Now they wanna snap pictures, I live flashy / Who gon’ stop me, huh? Iwo pelu tani,” the British musician raps.

The single, produced by Jae5, is a part of Skepta's upcoming album Knife and Fork, expected to be released sometime in 2024.

The Nigerian rapper has previously used the imagery of Tony Montana in his EP, Tony Montana of London, released on February 5, 2024. For the unversed, Tony Montana is the fictional villain protagonist in the 1983 flick Scarface, portrayed by Al Pacino.

Why was Portable arrested?

According to Nigerian Bulletin, the rapper's arrest came after Unique Motors filed a petition accusing the rapper of unpaid debt worth N14 million regarding a G-Wagon. The car dealer claimed that the rapper took the car by paying an initial down payment of N13 million and then refused to pay the balance.

He also allegedly refused to give back the vehicle, which led to the car dealer filing a petition with the police. The video of the rapper's arrest, posted by @dammiedammie35, went viral on X, accumulating over 1.6 million views and 9.6k likes.

In the video, the rapper can be seen vaulting over a fence and running to evade the police. He was later restrained by the police and arrested.