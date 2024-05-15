WATCH: Nigerian rapper Portable jumps fence to evade arrest over allegedly unpaid G-Wagon

Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka rapper Portable, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on May 14, 2024. The arrest came after car company Unique Motors filed a petition that alleged the rapper had yet to pay the balance for a G-Wagon worth N27 million.

Video footage of the Nigerian rapper, posted by @dammiedammie35 on X, trying to evade arrest by jumping over a fence went viral. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed over 1.3 million views and 8.6 likes.

In the video, the rapper is surrounded by people; however, it is unclear whether they are his associates or bystanders. A police officer shows the rapper a paper, presumably the petition. Portable, dressed in a black and white striped T-shirt and hat, replies to the police and walks behind the gathered people towards a black fence.

Within seconds, the rapper scales the fence and vaults to the other side, running away. A police officer can be seen trying to stop him.

Rapper Portable was accused of owing Unique Motors over N14 million

Portable, who recently collaborated with Skepta for Tony Montana, reportedly had a run-in with the law over unpaid dues to a car company. The video of him jumping over a fence to run away from law enforcement went viral on X.

According to Adom Online, Portable was accused of owing Unique Motors over N14 million. He reportedly made a down payment of N13 million for a G-Wagon, which cost N27 million. The car dealer requested Portable pay the remaining amount, but the rapper refused, alleging that the purchased car had defects. He refused to return the G-Wagon as well.

The car dealer then filed a petition with the Lagos State Police Command, which tried to arrest the rapper. The rapper fled the scene by jumping over a fence. After the video went viral on social media, a follow-up video was posted a few hours later.

Posted by @PoojaMedia on X, the video had gained 1 million views and 11k likes at the time of writing this article. In the video, Portable can be seen restrained by multiple men who carry him in handcuffs towards a car.

It is unclear where he was driven to. The police confirmed the arrest, claiming the rapper was under custody awaiting further legal proceedings.

A few months ago, the rapper was involved in a grave car accident in his brand new G-Wagon. According to Vanguard, the accident occurred in Osapa London, Lagos State, on July 13, 2023. The vehicle was badly damaged, and Portable vowed to replace the damaged car in an Instagram post.

“I will replace this and buy another car. The hustle that bought me that car will buy me another one. I am just getting started. Nothing and nobody can ruin my life. I bought a car and people used their bad mouth to destroy it. They wanted it to kill me but that car did not kill me," he said.

The rapper was reportedly not injured in the accident, which occurred when he lost control of the car and rammed into a barricade while driving in the rain.