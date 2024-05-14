ABC’S 9-1-1 crew member dies in accident after a 14-hour overnight shift

A person named Rico Priem, who worked on the TV show 9-1-1 on Fox, recently died in a car crash after working all night long. Priem had the job of handling equipment on set, known as a grip, for the show, and was part of IATSE Local 80, which is the union for people who work behind the scenes. The crash happened early in the morning on a Saturday when Priem was driving on a freeway. He had just finished a 14-hour workday on the show, which was being filmed in Pomona.

The unfortunate news about the member of the ABC 9-1-1 crew was made official by IATSE and 20th Television, the company that makes the show, after people started talking about it on the internet.

IATSE made a point about workers having the right to a safe job. Also, 20th Television expressed a heartfelt message of sorrow to Priem's family and friends.

Rico Priem was planning on quitting work soon

Rico Priem, a worker from ABC's 9-1-1, was almost ready to quit working for good, and he had lots of plans for what to do with his free time. His colleague, Nina Moskol, mentioned that Priem was excited about the extra time he would get to spend with his family, keeping up with his motorbike rides that he was very fond of, and doing some work here and there just to keep seeing his friends.

People really liked Priem because he was so full of energy and had many connections with others who did the same kind of work. He was excellent at his job, and people also recognized him for being super friendly and someone who got along well with people.

As a veteran in the field, having worked on big titles like S.W.A.T. and Star Trek, Rico was known for his vibrant personality and network across the industry.

After Priem's death, there's a bigger focus on work rules that make people work too long. In its announcement, IATSE repeated how important safety is and that it stands by its members and their families.

The union has already talked vociferously about how risky it is to work more than twelve hours a day during their talks in 2021. It continues to concentrate on solving these problems in its ongoing discussions with movie studios and streaming companies.

Challenges of long work days in show business

Condolences from IATSE and 20th Television for the lost "9-1-1" crew member. (Image via IG @911onabc)

The demanding schedule in the show business often results in extended workdays, posing challenges for the crew members’ commute and overall well-being. While long hours have been a traditional part of filmmaking, the recent incidents have fueled the debate over possible health and safety repercussions.

Working long hours can affect a person's health and ability to drive home without danger. This serious issue is being talked about again because of this sad incident.

The film and TV business is paying close attention to how hard work hours might not be safe for people who work there, especially after the incident with ABC show 9-1-1 crewmember Rico Priem.

