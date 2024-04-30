Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 6 - Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

In Star Trek: Discovery season 5, episode 5, titled Mirrors, the crew faces a series of challenges and revelations.

The episode starts with Book recalling his mentor, Cleveland the 4th. He expresses his determination to save Moll from the dark side. Meanwhile, Stamets detects a new wormhole, prompting Michael and Book to investigate without backup.

Furthermore, inside the wormhole, the crew navigates through debris and discovers the damaged USS Enterprise. Michael and Book then explore the Enterprise, which leads them to Moll and L'ak's ship. The encounter reveals Moll and L'ak as lovers embroiled in mutinies and a revenge plot due to L'ak's demotion.

Back on the Discovery, the crew struggles with leadership under Rayner and residual issues from a previous time loop. They ultimately band together to retrieve the Enterprise from the wormhole.

The episode concludes with Moll sparing Book due to their family ties and Michael securing a crucial clue. Now, the next episode, i.e., episode 6, slated to release on May 2, 2024, will bring forth more developments to the ongoing narrative.

When will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 6 be released?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 6, titled Whistlespeak, will be released on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule for the episode across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 6?

Star Trek: Discovery's season 5, episode 6 will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

In Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, viewers can watch the second and third seasons on Pluto TV's Star Trek channel. In Canada, the series is broadcast on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and is also accessible on SkyShowtime.

What can fans expect from Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 6?

In the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery, titled Whistlespeak, Captain Michael Burnham and Sylvia Tilly will go undercover in a pre-warp society.

While they are on their mission to secure a crucial clue, they will encounter a challenging situation. Furthermore, a local tradition will put Tilly's life in danger. That, in turn, will prompt Burnham to consider violating the Prime Directive.

According to the official Star Trek website, the description for episode 6 reads as follows:

"In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's sixth episode, "Whistlespeak," while undercover in a pre-warp society, Captain Burnham is forced to consider breaking the Prime Directive when a local tradition threatens Tilly’s life. Meanwhile, Culber tries to connect with Stamets, and Adira steps up when Rayner assigns them a position on the bridge."

Overall, the forthcoming episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is set to raise stakes and explore the moral dilemmas faced by the crew in their quest.