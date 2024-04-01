Star Trek: Discovery season 5 - Full release schedule

Star Trek: Discovery has been one of the most popular Star Trek series ever since it premiered on Paramount+ back in 2017. The series has enjoyed four seasons, entailing the journey of Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) aboard the USS Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery was the first in line of a series of new-age Star Trek series. It kickstarted an era of series like Strange New Worlds, Prodigy, Lower Decks, and Picard. The series will conclude with its upcoming fifth season, marking an end to the story of the USS Discovery.

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere the first episode of the second season on April 4, 2024. The journey of the new series took viewers to a decade before Star Trek The Original Series and extended the plot to the 32nd century. As the final season of the saga prepares to unfold, here is a look at the complete release schedule for the season.

Full Release Schedule of Star Trek: Discovery Season 5

As mentioned earlier, Star Trek: Discovery will premiere its first episode on April 4, 2024. The second episode of the series will also be released on the same day. There are a total of ten episodes in the final season of the series. Subsequent episodes will be released each Thursday following the premiere of the season.

Here is the complete release schedule for Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery:

Episode 1: “Red Directive” - April 4, 2024

Episode 2: “Under the Twin Moons” April 4, 2024

Episode 3: “Jinaal” April 11, 2024

Episode 4: “Face the Strange” April 18, 2024

Episode 5: “Mirrors” April 25, 2024

Episode 6: “Whistlespeak” May 2, 2024

Episode 7: “Erigah” May 9, 2024

Episode 8: “Labyrinths” May 16, 2024

Episode 9: “Lagrange Point” May 23, 2024

Episode 10: "Life Itself" May 30, 2024

All episodes of the new season of the series will be available for streaming only on Paramount+. Viewers with a subscription will be able to view the episodes when they are released.

Star Trek: Discovery - What we know about the plot

The final season of the series will pick up on the events of season 4. The finale of the last season saw the force put an end to the activities of the antagonist, Ten-C. This signaled the end of the Dark Matter Anomaly chapter, preventing the destruction of Earth and Ni'Var.

As per the trailers for the fifth season, the USS Discovery crew will venture deep into space to locate and uncover a hidden powerful treasure. The official synopsis of the upcoming season reads:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

The final season of the series will see Sonequa Martin-Green reprise her role as Captain Michael Burnham along with Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker, Blu del Barrio as Adira and Callum Keith Rennie as Rayner.

Stay tuned for the release of Star Trek: Discovery on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024.