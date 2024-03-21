How to watch ARK: The Animated Series? Details explored as show gets surprise release on OTT

There was a surprise for fans of the eagerly awaited ARK: The Animated Series, as Paramount+ dropped the first few episodes of the inaugural season. The epic science-fantasy television series is based on the video game Ark: Survival Evolved.

A trailer for the series was first released in 2020. Another trailer released in 2022 featured an impressive voice cast backing it. The series was originally scheduled for release in 2023. However, the writers' and actors' strike delayed its release, which finally happened on March 21, 2024.

ARK: The Animated Series follows a 21st century paleontologist, Helena Walker (voiced by Madeleine Madden), as she finds herself in a mysterious primeval land in the aftermath of a tragedy.

The series has been executive-produced by Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, and Russell Crowe. Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis are co-writers, while Stieglitz, Oliva, David Hartman, and Sebastian Montes are the directors. Production companies Lost Continent Entertainment and Lex + Otis are behind the series.

Where to stream ARK: The Animated Series?

Much to the surprise of fans, ARK: The Animated Series was released on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 21, 2024. The first part of the season, containing six episodes, has been released on the streaming platform. The first season reportedly has 13 episodes, with the remaining seven episodes to be released on Paramount+ in the upcoming months.

ARK: The Animated Series is available for streaming on Paramount+ for viewers across the USA and Canada. As per cinemaexpress.com, the series will be accessible in the other global markets of Paramount+ from April 19, 2024, onwards.

Viewers in the USA and Canada with a subscription to Paramount+ can start streaming the series right away. Subscription fees for Paramount+ start from $5.99 per month.

What we know about the plot of ARK: The Animated Series

ARK: The Animated Series is based on the popular action-adventure survival video game ARK: Survival Evolved. The game was published by Studio Wildcard in 2017 and is set in a fictional world known as the Ark.

The animated series focuses on the character of paleontologist Helena Walker, who finds herself in a mysterious world and has to navigate it relying on her survival tactics. She encounters people from various timelines, a unique feature of the world directly derived from the game.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"In a sweeping story that spans eons of human & world history, 21st century paleontologist Helena Walker finds herself resurrected on a mysterious primeval land after tragedy. There she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords -- all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world. ARK: The Animated Series will release on a to-be-announced platform in 2023. Join us then for an ageless adventure beyond life & death itself!"

ARK: The Animated Series - voice cast

The newly launched animated series on Paramount+ features a star-studded voice cast. Madeleine Madden leads the way by voicing the protagonist, Helena Walker. She will be joined by Gerard Butler as General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, a brutal Roman despot. Karl Urban (known for The Boys) voices Bob, a popular character from the game.

The complete cast list for the series is as follows:

Dee Bradley Baker as many of the ARK's furry and scaly creatures

Monica Bellucci as Cassia Virila

Devery Jacobs as Alasie

Deborah Mailman as Deborah Walker

Zahn McClarnon as Thunder Comes Charging

Malcolm McDowell as Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis

Juliet Mills as Chava

Elliot Page as Victoria Walker

Ragga Ragnars as Queen Sigrid

David Tennant as Sir Edmund Rockwell

Alan Tudyk as The Captain

Jeffrey Wright as Henry Townsend

Michelle Yeoh as Meiyin Li

Ron Yuan as Han Li

Russell Crowe as Kor the Prophet

Vin Diesel as Santiago

The first six episodes of ARK: The Animated Series are streaming on Paramount+.