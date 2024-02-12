The Super Bowl is supposed to be the pinnacle of the sport, but Paramount+ decided that it was a great time to crash and ruin some of the fans' experience during the big game. Lots of fans were complaining about the streaming service not working properly.

Watching games through a streaming service has become a more common occurrence as of late, with plenty of services securing the rights for NFL games. However, for Paramount+ to crash right in the Super Bowl has to be one of the biggest mismanagements of a situation ever.

Check out some of the reactions from the fans who were extremely disappointed with their problems watching the game - most of them missed Christian McCaffrey's fumble in the opening drive for the San Francisco 49ers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who's performing at the Super Bowl's halftime show?

Usher is set to be the halftime performer in the Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. The R&B artist has a major number of hits to perform, and his show is set to be one of the most impressive ever.

Recently, Usher sat down with Shannon Sharpe to discuss his life away from music. Business and investments came to the discussion, and when asked if he would ever consider buying a share in an NFL team, the R&B singer did not hesitate:

Shannon: You're part owner of the Cavaliers. you've done really good, you've invested, you broaden your portfolio. Is there other other opportunities? Are you looking at an NFL team or an MLB team?

Usher: I mean, always open, you know I'm open to continue and to expand, I want to make certain that it's authentic. I want to grow, I want to work in different areas. I want to engineer and pioneer new things. There's no reason for music to be the only thing that you recognize me for - business is something that is very important to me

Alicia Keys is set to feature at the halftime show, while there's an expectation of Justin Bieber also making an appearance. Taylor Swift returned from Las Vegas to watch Travis Kelce in the game.