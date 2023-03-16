ARK 2 release date speculations, gameplay, and more

ARK 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the popular dinosaur-themed survival game ARK: Survival Evolved. In this game, players are tasked with surviving on an island by any means necessary. To make matters difficult, the island is infested with various dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures.

Studio Wildcard, the developers behind the series, revealed ARK 2 at The Game Awards 2020. However, there hasn't been much information about the same, post the announcement. In the absence of a clear release date, one can only speculate on when the sequel could go live.

ARK 2 potential release window revealed

Although the release date is still under wraps, there is a possibility that ARK 2 will go live sometime during 2023. When the title was first announced in 2020, Studio Wildcard looked forward to a 2022 release window. However, the pandemic probably pushed all those plans back, forcing them to reschedule.

Given that the ARK animated series is also in the works and will be released in 2023, there's a high chance that both the series and the game will go live around the same time. Moreover, the trailer for the same also mentions the year 2023.

For now, the only fact that disapproves of the 2023 release window is that ARK: Survival Evolved is being ported to Unreal Engine 5. If that happens, then there's a chance that the sequel might get delayed further.

Which platforms will the sequel be available on?

Based on public information, this title will probably be available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and possibly Xbox One. It's unlikely it will come to PlayStation consoles at launch because Microsoft and Studio Wildcard have a deal, according to which the sequel will be an Xbox exclusive for three years after launch. Given that Survival Evolved was also popular on PlayStation consoles, it'd be wrong to completely rule out the possibility of its launch on Sony consoles.

Based on the available information, ARK 2 will be slightly more advanced than its predecessor in a few aspects. From new combat mechanics to better graphics, the sequel is expected to be a visual treat for fans of the franchise and the survival game genre as a whole.

Not much is known about the gameplay aspect either, as the developers haven't released any gameplay trailers as of this writing. Although the trailers suggest the existence of a storyline, it's unclear whether there will be a campaign mode. Survival Evolved doesn't have a specific campaign mode per se, so there's a high chance that the developers might not include a campaign mode in ARK 2 either.

To conclude, if ARK 2 is indeed slated for a 2023 release, the developers will start revealing information about the same in the upcoming months. If not, fans may have to brace themselves for another delay.

