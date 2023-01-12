ARK: Survival Evolved potential Unreal Engine 5 update, what to expect, and more

ARK: Survival Evolved is one of the most popular survival games on the market today and is probably the only game that releases players into a hostile environment filled with prehistoric creatures. However, this isn't the only danger lurking around the corners. Besides dangerous dinosaurs, players will also have to figure out ways to combat the game's harsh and unforgiving environment.

Over the years, the ARK community has grown considerably. Although the title was initially developed on Unreal Engine 4, a recent teaser hints at a potential upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. This has expectedly led to plenty of questions about this upgrade within the community.

Taking a closer look at a potential ARK: Survival Evolved Unreal Engine 5 update

Using a popular meme format, the developers at Wildcard Studios took to Twitter to tease a potential game engine upgrade for ARK: Survival Evolved. Presently, the game runs on a heavily modified version of Unreal Engine 4 and it was widely believed that the developers wouldn't upgrade the game any further. Moreover, with a potential sequel on the cards, the majority of the community was under the impression that the developers would end technical support for the current title.

However, this latest tweet has raised further questions within the community about the sequel and the nature of this upgrade. First off, there's currently no official or rumored release date for an Unreal Engine 5 update. Additionally, it's unclear if the developers will simply port the game onto the new engine or if they plan to completely remaster the game.

What to expect from an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade

If it's a complete remaster, there's a fairly high chance that the developers might finally address the numerous frustrating bugs that have been plaguing the game for some time now. This also brings forth questions about mods, considering that ARK: Survival Evolved has a very active modding community. Several mods will likely become incompatible if this happens.

Furthermore, if the game does receive an Unreal Engine 5 upgrade, there's a high chance that the sequel will be pushed back further. Wildcard Studios announced a sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved back in 2020, but ever since the announcement, there's been no other official information about it. The sequel was supposed to be released sometime in 2023, but it could be pushed back to 2024 if the game engine upgrade is what the developers are focusing on.

To sum it all up, if an UE 5 upgrade is indeed in the works for ARK: Survival Evolved, then the community is certainly in for a treat. From amazing new visuals to potentially new in-game features and elements, several improvements are likely to be made once the update goes live.

As of now, there's no specific date for when this rumored update will go live, and it's difficult to make a call on all the new elements that could be introduced to the game. If such an ambitious upgrade is in development, then it's only a matter of time before the developers officially release information about it.

