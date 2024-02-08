ARK Survival Ascended The Center release window, what to expect, and more

Studio Wildcard has brought forward the release window for Ark Survival Ascended: The Center, which is now confirmed to be rolled out by the end of February. While it was set to be released in May 2024, Studio Wildcard announced it would release it early via Discord. This map will be somewhat similar to that of ARK Survival Evolved. It features various challenges, monsters, and unique environments that players will see once it is made available.
While the new map could differ slightly from the one in ARK Survival Evolved, almost everything is expected to remain the same. Here's everything you need to know about The Center's release.
What is ARK Survival Ascended: The Center?
The Center is an additional map that will arrive soon in ARK Survival Ascended. Originally in ARK Survival Evolved, it was aesthetically pleasing and is considered one of the best maps the ARK series has seen. It had a higher difficulty, resulting in more loot and dinosaurs.
The Center had many dangerous biomes, making it challenging for players to wander around without proper map knowledge. It also had underwater biomes, allowing one to make bases deep inside the oceans.
The original map offered unique environments, with floating islands, caves, Lava Biome, massive waterfalls, and deep oceans, all of which can be expected in ARK Survival Ascended. It also provided an underground ecosystem with a miniature sun map, allowing players to build and explore bases inside them. Furthermore, players can expect tunnels connecting different parts of the underground world.
The upcoming ARK Survival Ascended The Center map may also offer lava rivers and lakes of lava, as seen on the original map. The original one had several additions around the Redwood area, mainly a Mountain with ape statues and a large bridge connecting the snow biome with the Redwoods.
While various geological additions to the Island could be included, the main attraction is the giant floating in the middle of the map called The Center. The ocean in the original one was more bottomless and darker, with the underwater domes allowing players to build their own underwater naval bases.
Here's a list of all the regions in The Center:
North/Northeast
- DeepOcean
- Half-Burnt Island
- Lava Biome
- Lava Biome High
- Lava Oasis Cave
- LavaCave
- Scorched Island
East
- Eastern Islets
- Eastern Trench
- Tropical Island North
- Tropical Island South
- Underwater Dome (East)
Central
- Jumping Puzzle
- Jungle Cave
- Jungle Mid
- Jungle Mid Beach
- Jungle North
- Jungle North Beach
- Jungle South
- Jungle South Beach
- Ocean Under Center
- Secluded Island
- Skull Island
- The Center (Floating Island)
- The Center Cave
- Underground World
- Underwater Dome (South)
- Underworld Ocean
West (Snow Biome)
- Cliffside Cavern
- Edge of the World
- North Ice Cave
- Penguin Pond
- Snowy Grasslands
- Snowy Mountain (North)
- Snowy Mountain (South)
- South Ice Cave
- Swamp
- Western Cliffs
South
- Redwood Biome
- The Bridge
While these are everything the map offered in ARK Survival Evolved, there could be changes when it is released in ARK Survival Ascended.
Check out other Sportkeeda ARK Survival Ascended guides:
How to tame a Manta || How to get Tek Binoculars || How to tame a Coelacanth || How to make a Crossbow