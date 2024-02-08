ARK Survival Ascended The Center release window, what to expect, and more

Studio Wildcard has brought forward the release window for Ark Survival Ascended: The Center, which is now confirmed to be rolled out by the end of February. While it was set to be released in May 2024, Studio Wildcard announced it would release it early via Discord. This map will be somewhat similar to that of ARK Survival Evolved. It features various challenges, monsters, and unique environments that players will see once it is made available.

While the new map could differ slightly from the one in ARK Survival Evolved, almost everything is expected to remain the same. Here's everything you need to know about The Center's release.

What is ARK Survival Ascended: The Center?

The Center is an additional map that will arrive soon in ARK Survival Ascended. Originally in ARK Survival Evolved, it was aesthetically pleasing and is considered one of the best maps the ARK series has seen. It had a higher difficulty, resulting in more loot and dinosaurs.

The Center had many dangerous biomes, making it challenging for players to wander around without proper map knowledge. It also had underwater biomes, allowing one to make bases deep inside the oceans.

The Center has unique geological locations and challenging biomes (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The original map offered unique environments, with floating islands, caves, Lava Biome, massive waterfalls, and deep oceans, all of which can be expected in ARK Survival Ascended. It also provided an underground ecosystem with a miniature sun map, allowing players to build and explore bases inside them. Furthermore, players can expect tunnels connecting different parts of the underground world.

The upcoming ARK Survival Ascended The Center map may also offer lava rivers and lakes of lava, as seen on the original map. The original one had several additions around the Redwood area, mainly a Mountain with ape statues and a large bridge connecting the snow biome with the Redwoods.

While various geological additions to the Island could be included, the main attraction is the giant floating in the middle of the map called The Center. The ocean in the original one was more bottomless and darker, with the underwater domes allowing players to build their own underwater naval bases.

Here's a list of all the regions in The Center:

North/Northeast

DeepOcean

Half-Burnt Island

Lava Biome

Lava Biome High

Lava Oasis Cave

LavaCave

Scorched Island

East

Eastern Islets

Eastern Trench

Tropical Island North

Tropical Island South

Underwater Dome (East)

Central

Jumping Puzzle

Jungle Cave

Jungle Mid

Jungle Mid Beach

Jungle North

Jungle North Beach

Jungle South

Jungle South Beach

Ocean Under Center

Secluded Island

Skull Island

The Center (Floating Island)

The Center Cave

Underground World

Underwater Dome (South)

Underworld Ocean

West (Snow Biome)

Cliffside Cavern

Edge of the World

North Ice Cave

Penguin Pond

Snowy Grasslands

Snowy Mountain (North)

Snowy Mountain (South)

South Ice Cave

Swamp

Western Cliffs

South

Redwood Biome

The Bridge

While these are everything the map offered in ARK Survival Evolved, there could be changes when it is released in ARK Survival Ascended.

