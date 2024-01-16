ARK Survival Ascended Coelacanth taming guide

ARK Survival Ascended has various monsters that can only be tamed using traps such as a Coelacanth. While most monsters in the title are ridable, some, like Coelacanth, aren't. These fishes are excellent sources of fish meat for survivalists and are aesthetically pleasing in a base. Since Coelacanth are aquatic beasts, players must be prepared to face other aggressive monsters while taming them.

While taming the Coelcantha in ARK Survival is extremely easy, one must know precisely what to use and where to find them. This guide will go through everything one must know to tame a Coelacantha.

How to tame a Coelcantha in ARK Survival Ascended

Colecanthas can be tamed using Fish Baskets (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Location: Coelcanthas are easily available as they are found in most water bodies on the map. Players can use a fast tame to find these monsters easily. They are usually found in groups and can be spotted quickly because they resemble the Koi fish.

Players can use a fast aquatic tame in ARK Survival Ascended to find these monsters efficiently.

Preparation: Taming a Coelcantha is easy as they don't attack and rarely swim away. Players need a Diving Suit and multiple Fish Baskets to trap and tame these fish. One must head to their nearest pond, river, or ocean and start looking for them. Taking a fast and strong water tame is highly suggested, as it can make it easy for players to search for Coelcanthas and kill aggressive tames in the area.

Removing aggressive monsters from the area is extremely necessary as they can interfere with the taming process. After clearing the area, they can start with the ARK Survival Ascended Coelcantha taming process.

Taming process: Players can start by placing multiple Fish Baskets around the swarm of Coelcanthas. These baskets must be placed carefully as there's a chance of fish running away from them or avoiding them.

Once an ARK Survival Ascended Coelcantha swims near the Fish Basket, an instruction says, "Trap a Colecantha." Players can then press "E" and trap the monsters successfully. One must swim around the Fish Baskets to take advantage of every chance of taming these fish.

Once a Coelcantha has been trapped, one can remove it from the basket and meet the freshly tamed aquatic tame. Once tamed, ARK Survival Ascended players can either leave them to wander around or make them follow.

Uses of Coelcantha in ARK Survival Ascended

One can use Coelcantha for Fish Meat and Pearls (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Farming fish meat: Players can tame multiple Coelcantha and keep them in a pond in their base. One can also level them up and harvest a regular supply of fish meat.

Farming Silica and Black Pearls: One can keep them in a Pond and use an Otter to harvest them to have a chance of acquiring Silica and Black Pearls.