How to tame the Basilosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved is a survival game that pits its players against hostilities of the prehistoric world. Its unique selling point is its cast of dinosaurs, which are simultaneously the biggest threats and most powerful weapons in the game.

The Basilosaurus is actually a marine mammal that lived in the Eocene Epoch. Its fossils were first discovered in the early 1800s, and they became so common that some areas of the American South used them as furniture. The creature's power is now represented in Studio Wildcard's hit game.

The Basilosaurus is a passive tame in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved encourages players to do more with its hostile creatures than evade, engage, and kill them. It allows the taming of some of the most threatening animals in all of prehistory.

Taming a Basilosaurus is relatively easy, as their temperament is more mellow than one might expect. The biggest threat isn't the creature itself but the entourage of smaller predators that hang out around it.

Most Basilosaurus will be accompanied by several Ichthyosaurus and Mantas. Players need to take out these smaller animals before they can begin negotiations with the friendly aquatic mammal.

The Basilosaurus is fairly kind. After dealing with its subordinates, players can just swim up to the creature and give it some food. Exceptional Kibbl has the best tame progress, but the mammal will also accept the following food items:

Raw Mutton

Cooked Lamb Chop

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Prime Fish Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Cooked Meat

Raw Fish Meat

Cooked Fish Meat

The hard part of taming a Basilosaurus is keeping it constantly fed while dealing with the spawning predators around it.

Players should consider a fast mount like an Ichthyosaurus to make things easier. They can try leading the beast to a beach or a shallow area. It will deal with anything that is stubborn enough to pursue it.

As long as players can survive the onslaught of jealous predators and keep the food coming, the Basilosaurus will happily join the team.

Using the Basilosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Basilosaurus offers a ton of benefits to Ark: Survival Evolved players who tame it as a mount. While it's far from being the fastest sea creature in the game, it is one of the most durable and powerful.

The Basilosaurus is immune to shocks and grabs, making it a stellar counter to Cnidaria and Tusoteuthis. This allows it to take on otherwise dangerous tasks, such as Bio Toxin gathering, oceanic cave diving, and submarine combat, with ease.

The Basilosaurus also protects players from extreme temperatures, as it is a warm-blooded sea creature. This allows players to skip some SCUBA gear and take on frozen seas at lower levels with better outcomes.

The Basilosaurus is an absolute sea tank, matching many stats with powerful war beasts like the Tyrannosaurus. With unique immunity, excellent combat capabilities, and a kind demeanor, Ark: Survival Evolved players should not miss out on the chance to tame the mammal.

