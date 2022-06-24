How to find Desmodus in Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur

Ark: Survival Evolved has a massive roster of primal animals and dinosaurs to domesticate, including the Desmodus Draculae bat in the DLC Fjordur map. This huge winged mammal is much more intimidating than your average bat, and taming it won't be easy.

Before Ark: Survival Evolved players tame Desmodus for themselves, they'll need to find it within Fjordur. Like ordinary bats, Desmodus Draculae prefer dark caves where they can rest suspended upside-down. If the location seems like it might be a nice nesting place for a bat, there's a chance that players may be able to find Desmodus there as well.

Ark: Survival Evolved: Top locations for finding Desmodus

Desmodus spreads its wings (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When searching for Desmodus in Fjordur, the huge map can make things tricky. However, this particular creature has a few areas of repute where it can almost always be found. Furthermore, these locations don't spawn any other animal species, making players who approach almost certain to find Desmodus instead of getting bogged down by other animal life.

The primary locations to find Desmodus include a waterfall, a lava-encircled cave, and a small isolated island.

Coordinates for finding Desmodus in Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur

Waterfall - 38.2 Latitude, 74.8 Longitude

- 38.2 Latitude, 74.8 Longitude Lava Cave - 90.8 Latitude, 77.7 Longitude

- 90.8 Latitude, 77.7 Longitude Island - 49.7 Latitude, 13.8 Longitude

Taming Desmodus is a slightly different experience compared to simply finding it. Players will likely need a telescope to check individual Desmodus' levels to find the right one they'd like to tame. Doing so will likely also require players to clear out the area of other Desmodus before they become a problem. Utilization of the harpoon cannon and net gun are excellent options for clearing out an area of the massive bats.

Once players have isolated their quarry, they'll want to ensure they have a large stock of blood packs in their inventory. The exact number is indeterminate, but for an average Desmodus, players will want to carry anywhere from 200-400 blood packs. However, bringing as many as possible is encouraged to ensure that the creature doesn't sap players' existing supply completely and avoid being tamed.

As the final Desmodus approaches, Ark: Survival Evolved players should allow it to attack them. Instead of losing health, the blood packs should begin to decrease instead, which is exactly what this massive bat is after.

Keeping parachutes on hand is also a wise idea for taming this creature if players are lifted into the air. After draining a significant number of blood packs, Desmodus' taming meter should increase incrementally. All that's left to do is survive the bat's attacks until the taming meter reaches its maximum.

Ark: Survival Evolved players can also bring a high-health tame along with them if they'd like to expedite the process. Moschops makes for an excellent choice and should streamline the process substantially. If the Desmodus carries the Moschops instead, it should keep players out of harm's way while providing maximum taming effectiveness.

