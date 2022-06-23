How to travel to different realms in ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur

When it comes to multiplayer survival games, ARK: Survival Evolved is one of the best games out there. What sets the game apart from others in the genre is a feature that allows players to tame their own dinosaurs.

Just like the title suggests, the game constantly evolves with various updates that include both content additions and bug fixes. Although the game just celebrated its 7th anniversary, the developers are still consistently creating new content for the game, and their latest addition to the experience is the newest DLC pack, Fjordur.

While any downloadable content pack for such a popular game is sure to garner hype, what sets Fjordur apart is what it brings to ARK. Rather than giving players a large island with set environments to find, which requires players to walk for long periods of time, Fjordur contains three different realms to explore.

Each realm in ARK Fjordur

Players who want to access each of the three realms must first find the secret portal room that has the three portals. This secret portal room is located at the coordinates of 40.1 latitude and 57.7 longitude. The room is located in a big cave that players will see once they get close to the coordinates.

Once players reach this room, they will be greeted with a red, blue, and green portal, and each portal takes the player to one of the three realms. However, these are incredibly unforgiving realms with powerful beasts that will tear weaker players apart.

Asgard

The Asgard realm in ARK: Fjordur (Image via Wildcard Studios)

ARK: Fjordur's realm of Asgard is extremely dangerous as it is filled with powerful and hostile beasts. Most notably, Rock Drakes and Fire Wyverns are incredibly common in this realm, and if players are not properly equipped for dragon hunting, they should stay out of Asgard.

While the purpose of this animal is yet to be learned, Asgard is also the habitat of the Fjordhawk. This animal is a tameable bird that players have been using to hunt down and track injured animals. It has also been reported as being incredibly helpful in both PvP and PvE as it can be used to retrieve dropped items.

Jotunheim

Jotunheim is one of the most unforgiving regions in the history of ARK. This is due to the extremely cold temperature of the realm. On average, the temperature of this realm can be as low as -44 degrees celcius. Even in full Fur Armor, players will not be able to block out the extreme cold of this realm.

However, this does make it a favorable place for players to build their bases if they wish to be alone and away from the chaos that some PvP servers can bring. Though players should keep the cold in mind, once players find their strategy to get around it, the realm can be a less dangerous place to call home.

Vanaheim

Vanaheim is full of vegetation and less aggressive creatures. The environment of green grass, colorful flowers, and large rivers is sure to attract the attention of other players, which is why it may not be the best place for players wanting to avoid others.

Vanaheim is also home to the dangerous Poison Wyverns. While this may sound intimidating to some, they only reside in caves with their eggs. Players sneaky enough to enter without one noticing them might even be able to sneak out with an egg.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far