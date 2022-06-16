How to find Poison Wyvern eggs on Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved

Wyvern eggs are plentiful in Fjordur, which is the newest map added to ARK: Survival Evolved.

Players can find a variety of different Wyvern types and tame them in the easiest way possible — by hatching them from an egg.

Poison Wyverns are especially useful for those who want to use one of these dragons in battle.

The map of Fjordur has a Nordic theme, with realms that match those from Norse mythology. To find Poison Wyverns, their trenches and their eggs, players will need to make the journey to the Vanaheim realm.

ARK: Survival Evolved players can access the Portal Chamber to get to Vanaheim and find Poison Wyvern eggs

ARK: Survival Evolved players will find the Poison Wyvern trench in this cave (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Midgard is the starting realm of Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved. Players can find a lot of powerful creatures to fight or tame there, including Fire Wyverns. However, other Wyvern variations can be found outside of that realm.

Accessing the Portal Chamber will send players to different realms filled with their own treacherous environments and deadly wildlife.

Here's how players can travel to Vanaheim and gather some Poison Wyvern eggs:

Open the map and locate the Portal Chamber's marker.

Travel to the Portal Chamber and interact with the bright green portal.

This is the portal to Vanaheim and will take 30 seconds to open.

During those 30 seconds, players can be attacked by surrounding hostiles.

Clear the area beforehand and be prepared to stand guard while waiting for the 30 seconds to pass.

After reaching Vanaheim, players can easily get lost in the vast forestation.

Look around after making it through the portal for the horse statue.

Head straight out from that statue until a pond is located.

From there, find the cherry trees and walk towards them.

Go right to the waterfall after reaching the cherry trees and up that path.

Players will approach a smaller waterfall with glowing mushrooms and a cave. The cave is where the Poison Wyverns and their trench can be found, roughly at coordinates 12:40 - 64:66.

Be sure to bring a Gas Mask to avoid the poisonous effects of the Wyverns and the cave. The cave is a lot bigger than the ones other Wyverns are found in, so players should have an easier time grabbing the eggs.

Go to the back of the cave to find the Poison Wyvern trench and nests.

Players may have to fight Poison Wyverns in order to get past them and grab their eggs. Alternatively, they can lure them away and quickly steal the eggs from the nests.

Interact with the eggs in the nest to pick them up.

Though these are the most confusing nests to find, they are certainly the easiest to grab in ARK: Survival Evolved.

Once obtained, players will need to generate loads of heat using campfires in order to hatch the eggs.

Poison Wyverns are arguably the deadliest creature in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When they hatch and mature after a few days, some very dangerous allies will be available to players. Poison Wyverns can be tamed and can deliver poison projectiles to any opposition.

The projectile lands and does damage, poisoning targets and leaving a lingering effect around where it landed. Just be careful not to jump off and land on the poison to take damage meant for enemies.

