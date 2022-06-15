How to tame the Fjordhawk in ARK: Survival Evolved

Survival in ARK: Survival Evolved is by no means a small task, especially for hardcore players. The maps for the game are gigantic, several miles across. And if the constant need for food, water, and shelter isn’t going to kill players, the various hungry animals and dinosaurs surely will.

Now that there is a new map, the Fjordur map, players get a chance to test their mettle against a Nordic-inspired landscape. Ancient ruins, vast forests, frosty mountains, and cold weather is what’s in store for players.

Of course, in ARK: Survival Evolved, players do not have to brave the unforgiving landscape alone. If fans don’t feel like taming the wild with friends, then taming the local wildlife is the next best thing.

Several new creatures were introduced with the release of the Fjordur map: the Andrewsarchus, Fjordhawk, Desmodus, and Fenrir. They are all tameable and offer their own unique benefits. Here is how players can tame the Fjordhawk in ARK: Survival Evolved and what its abilities are.

Bait the Fjordhawk with food in ARK: Survival Evolved to tame them

To start taming Fjordhawks in ARK: Survival Evolved, the first obvious step is to actually find one. The nature of randomness does make finding Fjordhawks a bit tedious, but there are a few areas players may find them more frequently. Two very good areas to look around are:

Latitude 14, Longitude 25

Latitude 76, Longitude 37

Considering the two locations listed above, this will put players either in the northwest corner of the map or around the center.

Now, Fjordhawks are rather small. These birds aren’t swooping down to attack players; they aren’t aggressive. Instead, Fjordhawks are scavengers by nature. And that information is very helpful when it comes to taming Fjordhawks in ARK: Survival Evolved.

After arriving in one of the two aforementioned areas (with the proper equipment, of course), it may be beneficial to bring along some materials to build a small area. Taming Fjordhawks may take a considerable amount of time. To start taming:

Step 1 : Find a large animal. The bigger the animal, the better. Multiple animals will work (and is recommended).

: Find a large animal. The bigger the animal, the better. Multiple animals will work (and is recommended). Step 2 : Kill the animals. Do not harvest the corpse. Leave it be.

: Kill the animals. Do not harvest the corpse. Leave it be. Step 3: If there are any Fjordhawks nearby, they will swoop down and start eating the corpse.

What this process does is fill the Fjordhawk’s taming bar. They need to eat for the taming bar to fill, which is why bigger animals are better. The bigger the animal, the longer the Fjordhawk will stick around, and more of the taming bar will fill. Also, they can move from one corpse to the next, so it’s advantageous to have multiple animal corpses around to ensure the Fjordhawk is tamed.

When a Fjordhawk is tamed in ARK: Survival Evolved, they have the uncanny ability to:

Mark corpses

Mark item caches (like body bags)

Pick up bags

Retrieve the player’s body bag if they die

Acts as a backpack

Should players wish to tame their very own Fjordhawk, they can do it now. The Fjordur map is available for free for ARK: Survival Evolved.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far