How to find Fire Wyvern eggs in ARK: Survival Evolved on Fjordur

A new map has come to ARK: Survival Evolved, with old and new creatures staking claim to the land.

Players can tame the majority of creatures found in the game, and this new map, Fjordur, has plenty of Wyvern eggs for the taking. These eggs can be found and hatched. The emerging Wyvern will then be an ally to the player.

The Fire Wyvern is one of the most powerful variants of the legendary dragon. Those wanting to wreak havoc with one by their side will need to withstand the heat of Midgard's volcano.

ARK: Survival Evolved's Fjordur map is full of deadly creatures, including the Fire Wyvern

The volcano can be reached via the ocean of Midgard (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The latest downloadable content for ARK: Survival Evolved allows players to explore the massive Fjordur map. It has dozens of incredible sights to see and breathtaking landmarks.

However, players shouldn't get caught up in taking in the scenery. Fjordur is packed with deadly creatures that will send a player to their grave if they are not careful.

Thankfully, these deadly creatures can be turned into a player's best friend with the game's taming mechanics. The Fire Wyvern is one animal that every player will want to have on their side in battle.

The Fire Wyvern trench is a volcanic nightmare for unprepared players (Image via Studio Wildcard)

A Fire Wyvern trench will need to be located to find this creature. It is much easier hatching an egg rather than trying to tame one of the massive beasts directly.

Here is where players can get a hold of these eggs:

Remain in or travel to the main realm of Fjordur, known as Midgard.

Locate the volcanic island on the southeast corner of the map.

Players will need to swim through the treacherous ocean or use a flying mount to reach the island.

Once you reach land, head to the western side in order to ascend the volcano.

A small land bridge provides access to the Wyvern trench for those not afraid of a fight.

Dropping into the trench from the peak of the volcano is the recommended way to reach it.

Players will know they are in the right spot when they are near coordinates 86:74 - 70:49.

Nests are located on the sides of the trench.

The Fire Wyvern eggs will spawn in the indents on the walls.

Players should build traps in the area to fend off any Fire Wyvern's attempts to prevent their eggs from being taken.

If the coast is clear, just approach a nest and interact with the eggs to pick them up.

Fire Wyvern eggs require a ton of heat to hatch. Players can use campfires for this purpose. After hatching, it takes roughly four in-game days for the creature to reach adulthood.

A look at an Alpha Fire Wyvern in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

When that happens, ARK: Survival Evolved players will have an intimidating dragon at their beck and call. It does insane amounts of damage and can burn foes with its fire attacks.

Additionally, the Fire Wyvern comes with a large carry weight and is one of the fastest mounts in the entire game. Whether it is PvE or PVP, the creature is a great asset to have.

