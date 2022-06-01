What is the release date of the ARK: Survival Evolved Fjordur map?

ARK: Survival Evolved has grown quite a bit since its inception. The game is no longer relegated to just a single map for players to explore and survive.

Players have witnessed as many as 11 different maps, each with different themes, environments and creatures. For example, Scorched Earth is a desert map. When it was released, players were able to find a variety of new animals and engrams as well as a new boss.

This is not only a great way to add content, but it also gives ARK: Survival Evolved some longevity, so fans can stick around and keep enjoying the game.

While several maps have a price tag associated with them, there are a fair number of ARK: Survival Evolved maps that are completely free. And the latest one — the Fjordur map — just received an official release date.

ARK: Survival Evolved's new Fjordur map set to be released this June for free

According to developer Studio Wildcard, via ARK’s official website, the Fjordur map will be released on June 12, 2022.

What makes the Fjordur map one of the more unique is its link to the community:

“Fjordur is the second community map released with completely new creatures, and the second to include another creature chosen by the ARK community.”

The theme of the map is Nordic. Many of the screenshots show vast forests, rocky terrain, frost-capped mountains, and ancient ruins.

The map will have four islands for players to explore: Vardiland, Vannaland, Bolbjord and Balheimr.

Within these islands, there will be a cave system that leads players to additional realms that have also appeared in Nordic mythology: Jotunheim, Vanaheim, and Asgard. Special resources called Runestones are required to travel.

Most importantly, as many as four creatures will be added to the Fjordur map:

Andrewsarchus

Fjordhawk

Desmodus

Fenrir

The Andrewsarchus, as silly as the name sounds, was a real animal, as was the Desmodus. Fenrir, on the other hand, is a great wolf straight from Nordic mythology. Meanwhile, the Fjordhawk is simply a large hawk.

Every single animal will be tameable when the Fjordur map is released in ARK: Survival Evolved.

What is arguably the most important aspect of the Fjordur map is that it will be free to download. Before the map is released, players should consider gathering resources, like Element, in order to have an edge if they choose to transfer their character.

