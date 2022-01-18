5 best Ark Lost Island base locations (2022)

Ark Lost Island is the newest official community map that features new biomes, new challenges and new creatures. Players get to explore mysterious ruins, jungle valleys accompanied by large waterfalls, uncharted cave systems, mangrove swamps and treacherous peaks.

In Ark Survival Evolved, players have to weather the harsh nature of the island called ARK, filled with primaeval and prehistoric creatures. They have to collect resources, craft items, farm crops, research technologies and build shelters to survive. Players can also kill or tame and breed dinosaurs and other creatures found on the island.

This article looks at the best possible locations for players to build a base on the new map.

Possible locations to build a base in Ark Lost Island

1) Island Cave at 35.6 32.2

There is only a single entrance, and it is hard to spot, but the space inside is long and large. Esthetically it has a waterfall inside with a lake. Players can easily utilize the space for breeding and farming.

Island Cave (Image via KrugerOps on YouTube)

2) Redwood Cliff Cave at 44.6 41.1

The beauty of this location is that it cannot be accessed through land. The room inside is huge and can be used for various purposes. Players need to design their defence to fend off any raids properly.

Redwood Cliff Cave (Image via SEAASER on YouTube)

3) Lava Cave at 26.6 70.6

This is one in the volcanic region of Ark Lost Island. Players can build their bases and design their defences with respect to the lava inside the cave. SEAASER suggests building defences elevated over the lava.

The narrow pathways and the bridges over the lava in the cave can be used as chokepoints. The cave inside also has a lot of space inside, along with some resources. It is also the location for the Artifact of the Immune.

4) Jungle Crouch Cave 60.3 45.8

According to SEAASER, this is the strongest location for a base in Ark Lost Island. The entrance to the cave is very narrow, which is quite helpful. Players can only get in by crouching. This point can be held off with the new creatures added.

Jungle Crouch Cave (Image via SEAASER on YouTube)

There are multiple giant rooms inside that players can utilize properly to suit their needs.

5) 3 Room Cave 62.2 62.4

3 Room Cave (Image via SEAASER on YouTube)

Off the shoreline, players have to walk towards the indent in the mountain to get into the cave. There is a significant amount of space inside with several rooms and multiple chokepoints. There are crystals and stones inside.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar