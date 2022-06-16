How to find Lightning Wyvern eggs on Fjordur in ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved players will have a field day exploring and discovering creatures on the new Fjordur map.

The map comes with a Nordic twist, a few new creatures and a lot of old ones that players have grown to love. One of those is the Lightning Wyvern.

This massive dragon is a dangerous enemy but can be turned into an even more dangerous ally.

ARK: Survival Evolved players must travel to the Asgard realm to find Lightning Wyvern eggs

Fjordur has several realms, and players will find themselves beginning on Midgard. This is the main area of the map and can be used as a hub to travel to the other realms.

While Midgard is home to several islands and some of the most powerful creatures to tame, it does not hold any Lightning Wyverns or their eggs. Instead, players need to travel to Asgard.

This cave is where ARK: Survival Evolved players can find Lightning Wyvern eggs (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Here's how players can get there and steal some Lightning Wyvern eggs to hatch:

Look for the Portal Chamber on the Fjordur map and head there.

Open the portal with a golden glow to travel to the Asgard realm.

Players must wait 30 seconds for the portal to open. They can be attacked and knocked out of the chamber during this time.

Prepare to fight or clear the area beforehand.

Enter the portal to Asgard when it finishes opening and come out the other side.

Move to the coordinates 29:56 - 08:19. This takes players to the skeleton of a massive beast.

At the head of the skeleton, drop down to the right to find a cave marked by several arches.

Enter the cave and beware of the powerful Titanoboas and Onycs that are roaming inside.

Lightning Wyverns also patrol the area where their eggs are located.

Head to the very back of the cave to locate the Lightning Wyvern trench.

Raid the nests and interact with the eggs to take them.

The cave is very narrow, so players will either need to lure the Lightning Wyverns away from their trench, defeat them or be extremely quick with their egg-stealing.

Just like any other Wyvern egg in ARK: Survival Evolved, players will need to use intense heat to hatch it. A handful of in-game days will pass before it becomes a fully grown adult.

Lightning Wyverns in ARK: Survival Evolved have a distinct lightning pattern on their wings (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Once that happens, players will have one of the fiercest creatures in the game as their partner. The animal works as a very fast mount and a PvP battling machine with its breath attack that can track enemies.

Overall, its damage output is super high and its aerial-based attacks are second-to-none. It comes with a decent amount of carry weight and will get players from Point A to Point B quicker than most other flying mounts.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer

