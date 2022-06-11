How to tame a horse in ARK: Survival Evolved

ARK: Survival Evolved has several animals that players can tame. Horses are known as Equus in ARK: Survival Evolved and can be a player's best friend if one is tamed.

Equus have incredible speed and a powerful bucking attack that can prove to be a great ally in the early stages of the game. It is absolutely worth befriending one and riding it throughout the in-game world of ARK: Survival Evolved.

While they aren't hard to find in the game, they can be a bit tricky to tame. Players have to be cautious as they are timid and will run away. Keeping one calm and getting on its back will get the job done.

How to find Equus in ARK: Survival Evolved

Equus can be found in a variety of places in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image via Studio Wildcard)

If players want to tame Equus, finding one of these creatures in the in-game world is the first step. They can be located in all three world maps of ARK: Survival Evolved. The world maps and the specific locations where players can find Equus are as follows:

The Center : Both the mid and south jungles, often near rivers

: Both the mid and south jungles, often near rivers The Center : Near the obelisk on the eastern island

: Near the obelisk on the eastern island The Center : Near the lakes on the southern jungle island

: Near the lakes on the southern jungle island The Island : Near Dead Island on the northeast corner of the river

: Near Dead Island on the northeast corner of the river The Island : On the beaches surrounding Redwood

: On the beaches surrounding Redwood The Island : In the plains near the green obelisk

: In the plains near the green obelisk The Island : On the hills across from the Western Peninsula

: On the hills across from the Western Peninsula The Island : In the western and eastern plains

: In the western and eastern plains The Island : Around the eastern forest

: Around the eastern forest The Island : Near the base of the mountain facing the red obelisk in Redwood Forest

: Near the base of the mountain facing the red obelisk in Redwood Forest The Island : On the north shore of the river running between Redwood and the volcano

: On the north shore of the river running between Redwood and the volcano The Island : Next to the beaver dam on Smuggler's Path

: Next to the beaver dam on Smuggler's Path The Island : Near the river and on the edge of the cliff by the center mountain

: Near the river and on the edge of the cliff by the center mountain Scorched Earth : In the southeastern dunes

: In the southeastern dunes Scorched Earth : In the southeastern desert

: In the southeastern desert Scorched Earth : Near the blue obelisk

: Near the blue obelisk Scorched Earth: Around the entrance to the northern canyon

There are quite a few areas on the map where players can find Equus. However, a large majority of them spend their time on The Island. Players can head there, look for an Equus to tame, and get ready to partner up with it.

How to tame an Equus in ARK: Survival Evolved

Taming an Equus has a lot of benefits in ARK: Survival Evolved (Image Studio Wildcard)

Once an Equus can be found, players can prepare to tame the creature. There are a few steps that players need to complete before starting the actual taming process. After that, the Equus can be tamed rather easily.

Here is how to tame one in the game:

Clear the area around the Equus of any threats

Hostile creatures will attack it, which will either startle it and cause it to run or injure it. Sometimes, creatures can completely kill it as well

Make sure to have Rockarrot or Kibble as these are Equus' preferred foods

Sneak up behind the Equus to begin taming it

Press the E key on default keybind settings to feed it

Press E again to mount it while it is eating

Continue to press E as the Equus runs, attempting to throw the player off

Players will be bucked to the ground if they don't tame the Equus in a certain amount of time

Once an Equus has been tamed, players can ride on it around the entire in-game world. Players can use it in a battle or as a mode of transportation. It can also be used to carry items like a mobile storage device.

