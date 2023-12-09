Ark Survival Ascended Megachelon taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is a remastered version of Ark Survival Evolved and has one of the best taming systems in the MMO genre. The game requires players to survive on an island by farming, building, and taming various prehistoric beasts. These beats have unique abilities and can be used for multiple purposes throughout the survival journey of a player. One such monster is the Megachelon, one of the passive tames in the game.

Taming a Megachelon in Ark Survival Ascended requires proper knowledge about where to find it and what kind of food it needs to be tamed. This guide details everything players need to know about turning a Megachelon into a pet.

How to tame a Megachelon in Ark Survival Ascended

Megachelon can be tamed with a school of Parakeets (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Megachelons are giant beasts in Ark Survival Ascended that look like an island and can be used as a mobile base and for deep-sea exploration. They are carnivores and eat fish for survival. This monster is perfect for the passive players in Ark Survival Ascended, who are interested in farming, building bases, and exploring the game's large map. You can also tame many of these monsters to create a large base in the water.

While various methods exist to tame a monster in Ark Survival Ascended, Megachelons can be tamed passively, suggesting you don't have to knock it down to tame it. These beasts can be found around reefs on the map and can easily be located because of their size and how closely they swim to the surface.

You can first tame a Basilosaurus to simplify the taming process, as it can help clear the area and defend against any attacking enemies. Once the Basilosaurus has been tamed and a Megachelon has been located, you must clear the area of aggressive beasts. The taming bar will reset if the Megachelon is attacked during the taming process, so removing any danger from the area is necessary.

Once the area around the Megachelon has been cleared, you must search for a school of Parakeet fish. These fish are quite difficult to find, and you must go deeper into the ocean to find them. Once the school has been located, you can move toward them, taunting them to attack. After attacking, make these fish follow them by swimming slowly, leading them to the turtle.

After taking the school of Parakeets to the Megachelon, you can slowly kite them to the beast and wait for the taming bar to show up. Once the taming has started, protect the Megachelon from danger to avoid resetting the taming bar. You must also be wary of predators attacking the Parakeets, as you might have to look for another school otherwise, leaving the beast vulnerable.

If the whole taming process goes well, you can get your hands on Megachelon to build a base, gather resources, or harvest.

Uses for Megachelon

Megachelon can be used for generating resources and building a base on its back (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Mobile base

Traveling or finding a new base in Ark Survival Ascended can be hectic with everything one has built. Megachelon can help make travel through water easy because of its large back. When diving underwater, Megachelon provides anyone on its back with an oxygen bubble. Anything built on its back doesn't float away even when submerged underwater, allowing players to build a base under the ocean.

Generate resources

After taming, players can collect various Ark Survival Ascended resources for their Megachelon's back. Some of the best resources it produces are rare flowers and rare mushrooms, saving players from the hassle of visiting dangerous locations to farm them. They can also produce multiple berry seeds and have limitations in production.

Shell and Chitin

Ark survival Ascended players can use Megachelon to harvest shell fragments that can be later processed into Chitin. One can further breed them for a never-ending supply of the resource. Chitin can be used for making cementing paste and armor.