5 best flying tames in Ark Survival Ascended

Ark Survival Ascended is the newly released game from the Ark Survival franchise, and players can build, farm, and tame monsters in this game. You can tame a wide range of monsters in the game for various purposes, like farming, fighting, and traveling. Some beasts are used for traveling or carrying resources and dinosaurs. Aerial beasts are the best choice for this because of their superior speed.

Flying beasts are extremely useful tames in Ark Survival Ascended and can help you survive the island's harsh conditions. Here are some of the best flying tames in the game.

5 best flyers in Ark Survival Ascended

1) Pteranodon

Pteranodon is fast and a good tame for PvP battles (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Pteranodons are very swift and can make exploration easy in Ark Survival Ascended. This beast isn't as powerful as other dinosaurs on the list, but it can be an excellent means of transportation. Pteranodon is the fastest dinosaur in the game, and it can also pick up small creatures and players, making it an excellent choice for PvP battles.

While the beast is quick, it has a low weight and quickly drains stamina. Beginners in Ark Survival Ascended can easily tame this monster and use it for exploration and travel.

2) Tapejara

Tapejara is an agile beast mostly used for exploration (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Tapejara is one of the more complex tames in Ark Survival Ascended. This beast is small and can carry small dinosaurs and players but is slightly slower than other dinosaurs in the game. The best thing about Tapejara is that it can stick to walls, which makes traveling through rough terrain easy. The saddle on its back has enough space for two players, making activities that need team participation easier.

Tapejara also offers extreme maneuvering and is an agile flyer. It can be tamed by beginners in the game's earlier stages for traveling and exploration.

3) Quetzal

Players can build a base on Quetzal's back (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Quetzal, also known as the mobile base in Ark Survival Ascended, has good stamina and base weight. It is one of the fan favorites in the game because of how one can build a base in its back. Quetzals are excellent at carrying resources and other dinosaurs. This beast can help players gather resources while being mobile and having a base nearby.

While Quetzal has a limited speed, it can also be used for battles because of its high health, good endurance, and significant melee damage.

4) Argentavis

Argentavis is excellent for battles and can carry a lot of resources (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Argentavis has been considered one of the best flyers in Ark Survival Ascended, as the beast is versatile and easy to tame. Both aggressive and passive players can use this beast because of its ability to gather resources and effectively engage in combat.

Argentavis is an excellent means of transportation throughout the island because it is quick and can heal after eating corpses. The beast can also use winged attacks and has incredible damage. With powerful attacks, a specialized saddle, and the ability to carry small dinosaurs, Argentavis is a must-tame in Ark Survival Ascended.

5) Rhynigonatha

Although it is tough to tame, it excels in every aspect of the game (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Rhynigonatha is a powerhouse because of its high damage, health, and weight. While the beast can be complicated to tame, it is a must-have because of its carrying ability, as it can even carry beasts like T-Rex. Rhynigonatha has a very high defense and offense, and the ability to carry heavy weights makes it very useful during PvP scenarios.

This beast can further land and swim underwater and has a fear roar, which can debuff enemies in Ark Survival Ascended. It can also shoot projectiles and comes with a two-seater saddle.