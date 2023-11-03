5 best beginner base locations in Ark: Survival Ascended

Ark: Survival Ascended is finally here, and fans of the popular survival game are excited to get their hands on it. Returning players are in for a treat in this remaster of Ark: Survival Evolved, as graphics and gameplay have seen a major overhaul. Although the title's core remains the same, the new release is extremely beginner-friendly and has a lot of content to explore.

Base building is an essential aspect of survival-MMO games like Ark: Survival Ascended. With a ton of emphasis on construction, management, and survivability, players have to make some difficult choices on where to place their homes. With carnivores on the prowl, they will also want to choose a location that has natural defenses.

This article takes a look at some of the best spots for a base if you're starting out in Ark: Survival Ascended. These base locations will provide suitable homes for players as they explore The Island in Ark.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great base locations for Ark: Survival Ascended beginners

1) Southernmost Lagoon (Lat - 93.01, Long - 58.18)

This location is ideal for Ark: Survival Ascended players who want a beach aesthetic to their bases. Sitting at the southernmost part of the map, this lagoon is an incredible starter base location for any player starting out on The Island. The outcrop of land has a cave system on the eastern end and a nifty lagoon on the other.

This spot is great for beginners as it's the first spawn point of the game. Players can place their base right in the center, utilizing the high natural walls and tree line. The surrounding area also has a ton of oil and metals to collect.

2) Pack Cave (Lat - 68.2, Long - 56.1)

The video above features footage from Ark: Survival Evolved, but a large chunk of Pack Cave remains the same in Ark: Survival Ascended. As players carve their way through the rock in this location, they open up a labyrinth of interconnected passageways in which they can create their own permanent base.

The overall damage of C4 has been slightly nerfed in Ark: Survival Ascended, but if players can manage to dig through the earth, they are in for a rare treat. Cave bases are incredibly unique, and with the Pack Cave, the potential is limitless.

3) Ice Cave (Lat - 29.1, Long 31.8)

This area is for the more extreme survival enthusiasts in Ark: Survival Ascended. This Ice Cave, located in the northern section of the map, is designed with spelunking in mind. As stated earlier, cave building is hard to accomplish, but it can result in extremely secure spaces for players to rest and relax after a lengthy day of surviving.

The cave system here is narrow and deep enough to keep most unwanted visitors out. While there are carnivores and other dangers close to it, there are also a lot of resources to be found around the area.

4) Carnivore Island (Lat - 14.7, Long - 84.5)

While Carnivore Island retains much of the same features from the previous title, Ark: Survival Ascended adds a lot more dangers and perils. This island is filled to the brim with carnivores who won't wait around to attack the player.

While Carnivore Island might not seem too beginner-friendly, players who put in the time and effort to reach it and set up a base there will reap a ton of rewards. They can get powerful mounts quite early in their playthroughs, and with the added benefit of being tucked away in the top-right corner of the map, it's safe from raids.

5) Swamp Cave (Lat - 62.2, Long - 37.1)

Players wanting to emulate the popular animated character Shrek should look no further than this base location. This swamp, located in the center of the map, can be made into a great home for players. A base here can serve as an excellent fortress of nature, protecting players from any raiders or unruly dinosaurs that venture too close.

Like the other entries on this list, the swamp section of the map is surrounded by valuable resources. This location is ideal for new players looking for a strong, defensive position within murky waters.

These are some of the best locations to set up a camp for beginners in Ark: Survival Ascended. Players are advised to seek the location they deem ideal and build their own base in the game.