ARK Survival Ascended taming guide: How to tame baby dinosaurs?

ARK Survival Ascended is the brand new title in the action-adventure survival franchise. While it's not a sequel, it can be considered a remastered version of Survival Evolved.

Since this game is about surviving alongside dinosaurs, players have the option of taming some of these prehistoric reptiles as well. What's more is that in this remastered title, the developers have added baby dinosaurs. And yes. Like the adults, these babies can be tamed, too!

With that said, here's how players can tame baby dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended.

How to tame baby dinosaurs in ARK Survival Ascended?

Taming a baby dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended can be slightly more difficult than the adults. More often than not, these babies are usually accompanied by older and fully grown dinosaurs, so you cannot steal them.

In order to tame them, you will have to first ensure that you've killed the adults that are with them. You can either use a bow and arrows to kill these adults, or you can lay down a spike wall and wait till they charge into the wall and kill themselves. That said, you also need to ensure that the baby dinosaur doesn't kill itself by running into the spike wall.

Next, you'll have to place berries or meat in the final slot of your hotbar and then sneak in on the baby from behind. When you approach it, you will see a prompt allowing you to imprint on the dinosaur.

You won't have to wait for too long for the imprinting to take effect, either. The moment you interact with it, you will even be able to name it.

That said, after it's imprinted, you will have to ensure that it has enough food, or else it will starve and die.

Now, you can either choose to let the baby dino follow you to your base in ARK Survival Ascended on foot. Or you can use a bird like an Argentavis to carry it back to your base. If you're doing the latter, then once you've killed the adult dinosaurs around the baby, don't imprint on it.

Instead, carry it back to your base and then imprint on it. If you imprint on the baby dinosaur first, then it will grow rapidly.

While carrying this dino back to your base, you might have to set the Argentavis down in order for it to regain stamina. If you wait for too long, then this dinosaur might grow up fully, and you might not be able to carry it back to your base.

Either way, that's the process of taming a baby dinosaur in ARK Survival Ascended. Good luck, survivor!