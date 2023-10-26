ARK Survival Ascended PC system requirements

After much wait, details regarding ARK Survival Ascended have finally emerged, as it has become available on Steam. The much-anticipated remake of the original ARK series, created on Unreal Engine 5, has immediately become a part of Steam's best selling game overnight. Furthermore, players can save 10% on Valve's retail platform if they buy the game right now.

As the dino survival remake has officially been released, players are excited to hop into the world of prehistoric creatures and survive through all the obstacles. But ARK has always been known for its high demand requirements. So the primary question now is: can your PC run it? If you are looking for the game's system requirements, read below.

System requirements for ARK Survival Ascended on PC

Here are the complete system requirements for ARK Survival Ascended. Note that the game will require an SSD to run properly.

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Windows 10/11 with updates Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600X, Intel Core i7-6800K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, NVIDIA GeForce 1080

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, NVIDIA GeForce 1080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 10/11 with updates

Windows 10/11 with updates Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, Intel i5-10600K Memory: 32 GB RAM

32 GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6800, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 70 GB available space

70 GB available space Additional Notes: SSD Required

How big is ARK Survival Ascended on PC?

ARK Survival Ascended will require around 70 GB of storage space on your system. However, as all fans know, the ARK series adds multiple DLCs post launch, and it can be expected that this game will follow a similar pattern.

Expand Tweet

According to the official description, the game includes almost all of the ARK worlds. The list consists of Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, ARK Genesis Part 1, ARK Genesis Part 2, and more. The developer has also promised to add to the list in the upcoming days.

The game also supports cross-platform multiplayer between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Keep in mind that this title is not playable on old-generation consoles. Nevertheless, you will be able to form online tribes across different platforms and survive together on ARK Survival Ascended's dino-infested island.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section for more system requirements related articles.