Procreate Dreams will let you animate drawings: Release date, price, features, and more 

Procreate has officially revealed the revolutionary 2D animation app Procreate Dreams, and this time, the latest entry to this illustration software will let anyone bring their drawings to life. With a groundbreaking multi-touch timeline, this new app will allow users to animate their 2D drawings with just touch and gestures. Furthermore, they will be able to add photos, videos, and even sound upon creating the animations.

To learn the app's release date, price, and features, read below.

When does Procreate Dreams release?

Procreate Dreams will officially be available to download from November 22, 2023.

What platforms will Procreate Dreams be available on?

This is an iPad-only app, hence it will only be available for iPadOS. It is a combination of Procreate's interface and revolutionary animation technology.

One of its standout features is the Timeline, which revolutionalizes creating animation. Instead of conventional frame-to-frame drawing, it allows users to create animations by manipulating illustrated elements.

What is the price of Procreate Dreams on iPadOS?

The animation app is slated to go live on Novemeber 22 at a cost of $19.99 and its equivalent currency in different regions. One thing is to be noted is that it does not require any kind of subscription service. You'll be able to use it fully upon purchasing from the iPadOS store.

All new features of Procreate Dreams

Here are all the new features that the upcoming app will offer:

Edit video and enrich with atmospheric music, sound effects, and dramatic voice overs.

All available brushes from Procreate app.

Groundbreaking Timeline feature.

Edit 4K ProRes video easily.

For rotoscoping technique, the app allows importing 8K ProRes videos.

Allows users to create massive sets for characters (drawing beyond the stage or keeping backstage elements).

Pinch gestures to easily zoom, pan, and rotate.

You can add live motion, effects, and adjust them any time.

Easy to add keyframes.

Real-time rendering ability which allows users to work with more ease.

You can import custom fonts and animate them.

Easy to activate and customizable Onion Skins.

The Procreate app indeed created a revolution in the world of illustration, solidifying the iPad as one of the greatest tools for digital artists. The software company is now brimming with optimism that the upcoming animation app will spark a similar phenomena.

Will the app be the game changer is the world of digital art and animation? For more news regarding the app, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Sportskeeda's Gaming and Tech section.