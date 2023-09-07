Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro release date and time countdown

A day after the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones were accidentally leaked on the brand new Pixel Simulator website, the Mountain View, the California-based tech giant has officially unveiled the device. We also have confirmation of the launch dates for the upcoming smartphones. They will be announced on October 4 at 10 am ET and hit shelves soon after.

The Pixel 8 lineup will replace the currently available Pixel 7 smartphones with better hardware fueled by a new Tensor chip, better cameras, and other minor improvements. The devices have been in the rumor mill for months now, and we have already gotten an early look at what to expect.

Exact details on the Google event on October 4 are awaited. Besides the new Pixel 8 lineup of smartphones, the company is also expected to officially introduce Android 14, which will power the new smartphones out of the box.

Google Pixel 8 launch dates and timing for all regions

Expand Tweet

Google has notified the new and upcoming Pixel 8 smartphones will be introduced on October 4 at 10 am ET. The phones are still over three weeks away, which means users will have to wait a while before getting hands-on with the new devices.

Google doesn't generally confirm their upcoming launches almost a month before introduction. However, given the devices were leaked on the new Pixel Simulator website, the company had to clear the confusion.

Regional times when users can watch the upcoming Pixel launch event are as follows:

Launch date

October 4, 2023

10 am AST

7 am PDT

9 am CST

11 am BRT

3 pm BST

4 pm CEST

7:30 pm IST

10 pm HKT

11 pm JST

Midnight AEST, October 5

2 am NZST, October 5

Where to watch the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch

Google hasn't confirmed the launch venue of the new Pixel 8 devices yet. Last year, the Pixel 7 smartphones were launched in an in-person event hosted in Brooklyn, New York. Thus, we won't be surprised if the same happens in New York this year as well.

Those who aren't in NYC on October 4 can catch the launch stream on YouTube. Google telecasts its launch events every year on the video-sharing platform. So, tune into the official Pixel channel at 10 am ET or your local time according to the list given above.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs and price (leaked)

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs were leaked months before the official unveiling. The device's cameras will be upgraded alongside a slightly faster processor and better storage technology. Do note that the leaks aren't official yet. So, take them with a grain of salt.

Release date October 2023 Display 6.7-inch QHD OLED Refresh rate 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main, 64MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 11MP selfie Chipset Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Software Android 14 Battery 4,950 mAh Charging 27W wired Special features Temperature sensor, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

The Pixel 8 will feature the first camera hardware improvement in the last few years of Pixel devices. With an upgraded Samsung GN2 sensor in the wide lens and an added telephoto camera, the upcoming smartphone will be capable of delivering even more stunning photos than ever before.

Pixel 7 Pixel 8 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 8 Pro Wide Samsung GN1 (50 MP) Samsung GN2 (50 MP) Samsung GN1 (50 MP) Samsung GN2 (50 MP) Ultrawide Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.67x zoom ratio Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.55x zoom ratio Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.56x zoom ratio Sony IMX787 (64 MP) - 0.49x zoom ratio Telephoto - - Samsung GM5 (48 MP) - 5x zoom ratio Samsung GM5 (48 MP) - 5x zoom ratio Selfie Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP)

The upcoming Tensor G3 chipset powering the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro also packs a punch compared to the G2 processor that drives the Pixel 7. With an improved GPU and a new TPU, this chipset will deliver better graphics rendering and AI acceleration performance. A new digital signal processor will also be bundled with the chipset for better performance in certain workloads.

Tensor G3 CPU core count 8 CPU core layout 2+2+4 Primary cores Cortex-X3 @3.0 GHz Secondary cores Cortex-A715 @2.45 GHz Tertiary cores Cortex-A510 @2.15 GHz GPU 10-core Mali-G715 TPU "Rio" @1.1 GHz Digital signal processor 4-core "Callisto" @1,065 MHz

Although the Pixel 8 Pro will be an iterative improvement over the last-gen model, it will be interesting to see how Google can leverage its software prowess to make the device lucrative. But, for now, we will have to wait three weeks before any official information is revealed.