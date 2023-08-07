The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will be the next in the lineup of smartphones launched by the Android maker. These devices will feature a new Tensor G3 chip, improved cameras, display, battery life, and preferably a better design. The device isn't official yet, and Google has been tight-lipped about their upcoming flagship phone lineup.

However, multiple industry insiders and tipsters have revealed a ton of information on these smartphones. We will fill you in on all the details of the phones in this article.

Do take all of this information with a grain of salt because none of this is set in stone just yet. In addition, we will also list a few of our expectations and speculations about these new smartphones.

What are the specs of the Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro?

The Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones will be an iterative update over the current-gen Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices. With an improved processor, display, and cameras, the upcoming smartphones will go head-to-head with the new flagships smartphones like Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15.

A detailed specs list of the upcoming smartphone is as follows:

Release date October 2023 Display 6.7-inch QHD OLED Refresh rate 120Hz Rear cameras 50MP main, 64MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 11MP selfie Chipset Google Tensor G3 RAM 12GB Storage 128GB/256GB Software Android 14 Battery 4,950 mAh Charging 27W wired Special features Temperature sensor, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

Multiple updates are headed to the cameras of the upcoming Pixel smartphones. The new sensor will be the biggest update to the lineup after a few years. The detailed tech specs of the cameras of the upcoming phones are listed below. Do note that these are rumored spec lists and the final product might differ from what has been revealed online.

Pixel 7 Pixel 8 Pixel 7 Pro Pixel 8 Pro Wide Samsung GN1 (50 MP) Samsung GN2 (50 MP) Samsung GN1 (50 MP) Samsung GN2 (50 MP) Ultrawide Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.67x zoom ratio Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.55x zoom ratio Sony IMX386 (12 MP) - 0.56x zoom ratio Sony IMX787 (64 MP) - 0.49x zoom ratio Telephoto - - Samsung GM5 (48 MP) - 5x zoom ratio Samsung GM5 (48 MP) - 5x zoom ratio Selfie Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP) Samsung 3J1 (11 MP)

It is worth noting that Google Pixel is a safe player when it comes to camera hardware. The last few generations have entirely focused on deriving more performance by relying on better software features and optimizations. With a more powerful sensor headed to the phones in the next-gen, we can expect the photo and video output to look much better.

The next update to the upcoming smartphones will be the new Tensor G3. The successor to the G2 will be an iterative update with process refinements and gen-on-gen improvements over the Pixel 7's chip. Let's go over the specs of the Tensor G3.

Tensor G3 CPU core count 8 CPU core layout 2+2+4 Primary cores Cortex-X3 @3.0 GHz Secondary cores Cortex-A715 @2.45 GHz Tertiary cores Cortex-A510 @2.15 GHz GPU 10-core Mali-G715 TPU "Rio" @1.1 GHz Digital signal processor 4-core "Callisto" @1,065 MHz

Overall, the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro smartphones will be an exciting upgrade over the current-gen model. Users with the Pixel 7 phones won't notice a massive difference, but the upgrades stack up pretty well to make the new divide competitive.

Expected prices of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Google hasn't confirmed the prices of the upcoming Pixel 8 series. However, looking at previous launch trends and their prices, we can accurately guess how much interested buyers will have to shell out for these upcoming smartphones.

Our predictions for the Pixel 8 lineup are listed below. Google will be launching 128 GB and 256 GB variants for both devices but the 8 Pro will also get a 512 GB option.

Google Pixel 8 128 GB $599 Google Pixel 8 256 GB $699 Google Pixel 8 Pro 128 GB $899 Google Pixel 8 Pro 256 GB $999 Google Pixel 8 Pro 512 GB $1,099

Do note that these prices are mere speculation. We will update the information in this section once more concrete information is available on this topic.

When will the Pixel 8 launch?

The upcoming Pixel devices will launch in Fall, like previous launches in this lineup. We can guess that these smartphones will debut sometime in October. An exact date is not confirmed but we are expecting the company to host a launch event in the first half of the month.