Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: Which one's more value for money?

Samsung and Google are among the top providers of Android phones. These brands never fail to impress customers, thanks to the constant improvisations and innovations in their products. Google's Pixel 7 was launched in 2022 and still gets appreciation for its capabilities as well as cool features. It is also one of the best Android smartphones available on the market.

However, the Galaxy S23, the popular S22's successor, was launched just yesterday, February 2. Since then, this device has become a hot topic in the tech community due to the upgrades it boats compared to 2022's version of the device.

As a result, many fans wonder whether the S23 is better than Google's flagship offering, the Pixel 7. This article will offer the details of both phones and discuss their capabilities to make it simpler for you to decide which the better option is.

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7 comparison, features, price, and more

Specifications, pricing, and availability

Samsung recently revealed the Galaxy S23 at the Galaxy Unpacked event, and you can pre-book it from the brand's official website for $799. The product will soon be available on the offline market as well. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, is available to purchase both online and offline for $599.

Specification Pixel 7 Galaxy S23 Chipset Google Tensor G2 (5 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 1000 nits (HBM), 1400 nits (peak), 1080 x 2400 pixels, 6.3 inches 6.1 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 120 Hz RAM 8 GB 8 GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Camera 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto

Design and display

While both devices are a bit smaller than standard flagships, which generally have a 6.5-inch or larger display, they fit in small hands and are perfect for those who like compact devices. The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch screen, whereas the Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch display.

Although there isn't much of a size difference between the phones, the former will feel heavier and thicker. Also, both devices look premium and have a unique appearance, with the Pixel 7 boasting the familiar bar on its back and the Galaxy S23 featuring its new droplet design.

The main difference between the devices comes involves the phones' brightness and refresh rates. The Samsung Galaxy S23 beats the Google Pixel 7 in both these areas with a brighter display of 1,750 nits compared to the 1,400 on the latter. Moreover, the former offers a smoother display with a refresh rate of 120Hz compared to the 90 provided by its competitor.

Performance and camera

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google's Pixel 7 have a 50MP primary and a 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the former also has a 10MP telephoto lens for 3x optical zoom and also supports 8K video recording at 30 FPS.

While Samsung's product has some hardware advantages, the Pixel 7 is known for its software and computational photography powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, resulting in better pictures than the Galaxy S23 despite similar specifications.

Regarding performance, Samsung's offering is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, a 5nm chip that offers improved performance and efficiency with faster graphics as well as longer battery life compared to its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 uses the Google Tensor G2, which may not be as fast as Qualcomm's chip but excels in AI processing, allowing for advanced camera features and improved image processing.

Ultimately, it all boils down to your needs and preferences. If you're looking for a phone with a pure Android experience and a stunning camera, the Pixel 7 will be the best option for you. However, the Galaxy S23 features a better display and promises to give a lag-free performance, even when you're running high-end tasks, such as games. It's also worth noting that the Pixel 7 has a lower price tag, giving you better value for your money.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes