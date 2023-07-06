5 most exciting features coming to Google Pixel 8 Pro

With Google Pixel 7 series having launched last year in October, we can now expect the Google Pixel 8 Pro to launch sometime this year. While it would be fantastic to check out the phone in all its glory at the official launch, we have seen many specifications and leaked renderings over the past few months. Thanks to recently released pictures and other leaks, we are now getting the first glimpses of the device before its launch.

This article will examine all the exciting features and expected specifications of the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Through leaks and renders, you can also view the design, RAM, and storage.

Five exciting features of the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro

1) Camera

Expected design and renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro (Image via DroidLife)

From new images which first surfaced on Reddit and later were posted by Droidlife, we can see a new camera design. A possible Periscope lens is also expected to be introduced in the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Some markings also suggest that this is a test device and that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has just approved it for personal use. Overall, it's about what you'd anticipate.

Still, Google isn't renowned for its hardware expertise, as most of its devices' magic depends on the company's camera software tuning and Google's Photos app tricks.

With a dedicated periscope lens, we can expect further zoomed shots, which can compete with the highly zoomed and detailed images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

2) Design

Google Pixel 8 Pro's leaked design (Image via Onleaks)

Another leak by a popular Twitter tipster, OnLeaks, in collaboration with SmartPrix, divulged that the Google Pixel 8 Pro will have a slightly tweaked design language than the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The new body design also has more rounded edges than the boxy look of the Pixel 7 Pro, which is clearly visible from the above photograph.

The camera module has also seen a considerable change, with all three lenses now combined into a single circular region rather than a separate cutout for the third telephoto lens.

The bottom edge houses the main speaker and USB Type-C connector, with nothing on the top frame. The device's right edge has the power button and the volume rocker. The Google logo is placed on the backside.

Finally, on the left side is where you'll find the SIM tray. This should support a single SIM slot, with a dedicated E-SIM slot also expected to be retained.

3) Display

Through different leaks and unofficial renders of the upcoming smartphone from Google, we can also expect that the Pixel 8 Pro might come with a flat display instead of the curved panel of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The smartphone is also expected to sport a centered punch-hole selfie camera and a roughly 6.7-inch display with almost zero bezels.

Further, the display is expected to come with rounder sides, which helps in a firm grip. We can also expect to see temperature readings from the screen as the upcoming smartphone from Google might come with a physical temperature reader.

4) Processor

Like all previous Pixel smartphones, the Google Pixel 8 Pro will probably be powered by a new flagship chipset from Google.

Rumors suggest that the Google Tensor G3, with a 3nm fabrication, could be powering it. This means we can expect stellar battery life and more power from the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google.

5) RAM and storage variants

With the Pixel 8 Pro's leaked image, it was also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will have a device codename - husky.

Further, the image also suggested that the smartphone will have a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage. Whether we see more RAM and higher storage variants remains to be seen.

So there you have it. We have now presented you with the top five new and exciting features you can expect from the upcoming Google Pixel 8 Pro. Note that most of the information is not verified by Google, so take everything with a pinch of salt.

