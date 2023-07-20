The Google Pixel 8 is coming out sooner than expected, and the rumors and leaks are already flowing all over social media. When you hear the word "Pixel," the first thing that likely comes to mind is the camera, which has always been a highly anticipated feature. However, Google hasn't formally revealed any information about its upcoming Pixel phones. A fresh leak now gives us more information about what to expect from the Pixel 8 lineup.

Over the years, Google has done some amazing things with its Pixel smartphones, especially with the first iterations of the devices, pushing aging camera sensors to the limit with the help of the company's software prowess. Software, however, is only capable of so much, and the company has acknowledged this by offering improved sensors with the Google Pixel 6 series.

The Pixel 8 series appears to be getting significant changes to the camera hardware. This article will address what we know about the Google Pixel 8's cameras.

Will Google Pixel 8 have the best camera?

Google Tensor G3



Google Tensor G3

6.7-inch OLED LTPO display

12GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB of storage

4,950mAh battery with 27W

50MP OIS + 64MP UW sensor + 48MP telephoto sensor

8MP front camera



Google Pixel 8 Pro Leaked Specs -
Google Tensor G3
6.7-inch OLED LTPO display
12GB RAM + 128GB / 256GB of storage
4,950mAh battery with 27W
50MP OIS + 64MP UW sensor + 48MP telephoto sensor
8MP front camera
Launch in October

If we trust the rumors, the Google Pixel 8 series will use Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor, which has a larger pixel size, better autofocus performance, better HDR, and other improvements.

This change will result in significant improvements compared to the Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new phones will also be able to take pictures using staggered HDR, giving users clearer images by simultaneously taking multiple photos with various exposure settings.

What about the wide-angle camera on the Google Pixel 8?

The wide-angle camera on the Google Pixel 8 Pro might also get revamped. A 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor new ultrawide camera is reportedly coming to the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Comparing this to the current 12MP ultrawide sensor in the Pixel 7 Pro, there is a significant difference.

A new time of flight (ToF) sensor is also being added to the Pixel 8 Pro, which should improve autofocus precision when taking pictures. The new phone will use an 88 ToF VL53L8 sensor for those interested. This might also result in high-quality performance in terms of video stabilization.

Ultrawide angle camera improvements in the Pixel 8

The upgrade might sound less significant, but the Pixel 8's ultrawide camera will also receive improvements. Google won't upgrade the Pixel 8's sensor, but the field of view (FOV) will be increased, moving to a 0.55x zoom ratio.

Since the Pixel 8 won't get a ToF upgrade, you must buy the Pro model if you want the best camera setup. However, if you are okay with the features coming to the Pixel 8, you should definitely go for it when it launches.

The new smartphone lineup from Google is worth the hype. The cameras are something everyone is excited about, but Google won't let that be the only factor to amaze us. There will be software tricks that Google will pull off, and we can guess that tons of AI features are coming up, thanks to the Google I/O event conducted in May 2023.

We can expect to see the Google Pixel 8 series later this year, maybe during the start of the last quarter. Google hasn't formally announced anything, but these types of leaks and rumors are going to come in.

