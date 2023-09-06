Google Pixel 8 Pro officially leaked ahead of launch: Colorways, design, and more

Google has leaked the Pixel 8 Pro ahead of its October 4 launch. Recently, X (formerly Twitter) user @MishaalRahman spotted the entire smartphone lineup on the brand new Pixel Simulator website intended to allow users to experience their devices before purchasing. The devices were fully visible in 360-degree view, which confirmed the design and colorways.

This is particularly weird because companies don't leak their upcoming devices before launch. However, the Mountain View, California-based tech juggernaut allowed enthusiasts to have an early look at what's cooking behind its doors.

The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro will stick to the iconic design

The porcelain Pixel 8 Pro (Image via Google)

The upcoming flagship-grade entry from Google won't revamp the design of the Pixel smartphones. Like previous-gen entries, the 2023 variant will feature a big black bar towards the top to house the camera module and flash lamp. Besides this, the phone will feature a monotone design on the back with Google branding in the center.

On the front, the smartphone features a punch-hole camera at the top center with a flat glass slab that's a staple to every offering in the market. Design-wise, the tech giant is placing a safe bet like multiple other smartphone makers such as Nothing, Apple, and Samsung.

Colorways and hardware of Pixel 8 pro

The new Pixel smartphones will be available in three colorways:

Porcelain (an off-white shade with a slight brown tint)

Sky (a light shade of blue)

Licorice (a shade of asphalt black)

According to a report originally published on Forbes, four variants of the 8 Pro (with various memory and storage combinations), and three versions of the base Pixel 8 will debut.

Besides this, the new Pixel Simulator website also gave us a look at the various sensors and hardware bundled with the upcoming smartphones. The list includes a temperature sensor, and new and improved imaging sensors, among a list of other updates.

Google seems to have remedied the loophole that allowed some users to peak through the Pixel Simulator website. As of writing, new visitors to the Pixel 8 Pro page are greeted with a constant buffering logo that never seems to load the page's actual contents. The homepage only lists the Pixel 7 lineup and Fold smartphones.