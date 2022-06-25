Every Island Boss location in Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur

Ark: Survival Evolved has recently introduced the Norse-inspired world of Fjordur to the ever-expanding landscape. This landmark of the survival game genre remains uniquely popular amongst the once overstuffed medium, still adding beloved new content to the five-year-old game.

Studio Wildcard's survival hit was one of the first big hits of Steam's Early Access system, and it's still going strong. Back in 2014, it was groundbreaking, but today, it stands out on quality alone. The new area, introduced on June 12, features a ton of new content and new battles to fight.

Where are the Island Bosses in Ark: Survival Evolved?

ARK: Survival Evolved @survivetheark Fjordur is now live on all platforms!



Ark: Survival Evolved features an in-depth combat system that players must craft to get into. The big bosses require a great deal of effort to unlock, but once players find them, the battle is on.

Players must dig up many relics to summon the Island Bosses and take on the mini-bosses. Each one requires a few important relics and one of the mini-bosses treasures.

While a lot of work will go into summoning the bosses, finding their areas won't be too hard. Each has a helpfully laid out latitude and longitude where they can be summoned with the right gear.

The Broodmother: Coordinates: 57.4 - 65.6

This area is also known as the Cobweb Cave since it houses the classic giant spider boss. The arena is located beneath the green obelisk and is extremely hot. Bring protection from overheating and prepare to fight a big spider. Players will need the relic of the Clever, the Hunter, the Massive, and Beyla.

The Megapithecus: Coordinates: 56.9 - 85.1

This dinosaur monster is housed in the Cave of the Aberration in the eastern area of the map. Players will need the relic of the Brute, Devourer, Pack, and Steinbjorn.

The Dragon: Coordinates: 86.2 - 04.5

The iconic fantasy monster lives in a volcanic environment, where the temperature is high. Players will need to protect themselves from the heat to survive. Summoning the Dragon requires the relic of the Cunning, the Immune, the Skylord, the Strong, and Hati and Skoll.

The Fenrir:

After all the hard work of defeating the other bosses, fans should be excited to know they can reach the final boss from anywhere. All players need is the trophies claimed from the previous three island bosses and a survivor level of 55 or higher. Just summon the Fenrir from any Realm Terminal.

What do players get for beating the Island Bosses in Ark: Survival Evolved?

🦖 New peak Steam CCU of 205k!We're blown away by the support and passion of the community - it's both humbling and inspiring. Thank you for making all of us at WC smile as we continue to work on ARK 2.And 7 years in too...amazing!You're the best! ✴️New peak Steam CCU of 205k! ✴️We're blown away by the support and passion of the community - it's both humbling and inspiring. Thank you for making all of us at WC smile as we continue to work on ARK 2. And 7 years in too...amazing! You're the best! 🦖🌿💚 https://t.co/gMu88QSqqI

Like most of Ark: Survival Evolved, the biggest battles give great rewards. Players will get a killer new mount when they defeat the final boss.

They can get their own Fenrir for defeating the island's final boss. Fenrir is a unique dire wolf exclusive to the Fjordur environment, and it's the ultimate prize for countless hours of hard gameplay.

Ark: Survival Evolved is still among the highest echelon of survival games. Taking on these bosses is a lengthy challenge that pays out a great reward.

