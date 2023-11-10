ARK Survival Ascended Argentavis Taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended is the much-awaited Unreal Engine 5 remake of Ark Survival Evolved, Studio Wildcard's MMO survival game. Like other games, Ark Survival Ascended uses a robust crafting system at the core of its progression. Its claim to fame, however, is tied to its unique prehistoric fauna that defines its setting. Ark Survival Ascended, and the original title by proxy, boasts a vast diversity of dinos and other ancient creatures ranging from the late Cretacean era to those that went extinct in the last century.

Not only can you tame all these exotic beasts, but they also provide vital services to player progression and settlement improvement. Among its avian creatures is Argentavis, a carrion-feeder that becomes a jack of all trades to use in the mid to late-game of Ark Survival Evolved if tamed.

How to find and tame Argentavis in Ark Survival Ascended

Argentavis can be found in the northern mountains of the Ark Survival Ascended worldmass (Image via Studio Wildcard)

As a flying mount, Argentavis is an important addition to your dino roster for several reasons. A tamed Argentavis in Ark Survival Ascended has the following benefits:

While Argentavis is not as fast as a Pteranodon, his high stamina makes him more of a marathon runner in the sky.

Their brawn also makes them a great tamer, as you can pick up many creatures and fly them into a controlled environment to make the taming process safer.

They can also carry mining-centric tames, such as Doedicurus, from a mine into your base, making them valuable to your resource economy.

Due to their high damage and durability from rapid regeneration, Argentavis is also an excellent war mount capable of killing Alphas.

To find an Argentavis, you must travel to the snowy regions available at the northern edge of the map. While they can be found at the perimeters of volcanic mountains, they will often fly in circles around the peaks. If you haven't found one, try resetting the server with console commands.

There are no known ways to tame an Argentavis in a non-hostile manner. You must knock them out and tame them by transferring compatible food items into their inventory.

Traps can help capture difficult mounts in Ark Survival Ascended (Image via Studio Wildcard)

For the easiest time, you can resort to a trap for flying creatures. This is situated on a small grid built on a stone foundation:

Place the stone foundation

Surround it with three window frames and a door

Place a slanted ramp on top

Lure the Argentavis and fly through the structure on a fast mount like Pteranodon to trap it within.

You can open the door to keep it intact and take potshots at it

You can then simply chip away with a ranged weapon and tranquilizer ammunition. The Argentavis can be tamed with meat-related food items such as raw meat and lamb chops, but Superior Kibble provides the best results.