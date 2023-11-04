MMO
All ARK Survival Ascended console commands

Modified Nov 04, 2023 03:58 IST
The use of ARK Survival Ascended console commands is quite common, as they tend to make various situations quite easier to manage. However, it's worth noting that this is basically like using cheats. This title has a long list of commands that you can use to your benefit. They're not enabled by default, so you'll have to turn on the commands box before using them.

Once that is done, you can employ any code mentioned in the section below. Each command provides some form of advantage or creates a specific scenario.

Complete ARK Survival Ascended console commands list and how to enable them

These are the steps you have to follow before you can use ARK Survival Ascended console commands:

  • Select Settings.
  • Choose the Advanced tab.
  • Turn on Console Access.
  • Play the game.
youtube-cover

Here are the controls for bringing up the ARK Survival Ascended console commands box:

  • PC: “~” (tilde)
  • Xbox: RB + LB + X + Y
  • PlayStation: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle

Here are the ARK Survival Ascended console commands you can use:

  • addexperience - Add character XP points.
  • Changesize - Change size (e.g. 1, 2, 3, etc.).
  • Dotame -Tame a targeted dinosaur.
  • Enemyinvisible - Become invisible to enemies.
  • Fly - Enable flying.
  • Forcetame - Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without any saddle.
  • Forcetameaoe - Tame all dinosaurs within a set radius.
  • Ghost - Enable ghost mode.
  • Giveallmeat - Spawn all types of meat.
  • Givearmorset - Spawn an armor of a set tier and quality.
  • Givebossitems - Spawns a random boss item.
  • Givecolors - Spawns all types of dye.
  • Givecreativemode - Enables all features of the creative mode.
  • Givecreativemodetotarget - Enables creative mode for a targeted player.
  • Givecreativemodetoplayer - Enables creative mode for a targeted player with the use of an ID.
  • Givedinoset - Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle of a set tier and quantity.
  • Giveengrams - All crafting recipes are unlocked.
  • Giveengramstekonly - All Tek engrams are unlocked.
  • Giveitemset - All set items of the tier are spawned.
  • Giveitem - Spawns a set item.
  • Giveitemnum - Spawns a set item.
  • Giveitemtoplayer - Spawn a set item for a target player.
  • Giveitemnumtoplayer - Creates a set item for another player using their ID.
  • Giveresources - Each type of item gets spawned 50 times.
  • Giveweaponset - All weapons unlocked.
  • Gmbuff - Enables God mode along with 5000 points for your character XP and Tek engrams.
  • Gmsummon - A set animal of the specified level is spawned.
  • Infinitestats - Grants an infinite amount of water, stamina, food, and oxygen.
  • Leavemealone - Enables God mode.
  • setcheatplayer true - Enables a target player to use cheats.
  • setcheatplayer false - Disables a target player from using cheats.
  • settimeofday - Change time of the day.
  • Summon - Summons a creature from the set type.
  • Summontamed - Summons a tamed creature from the set type.
  • Teleport - Enables unstoppable forward movement.
  • TeleportplayerIDtome - Teleports you to the player ID.
  • Teleportplayernametome - Teleports you to the set player.
  • ToggleInfiniteAmmo - Unlocks infinite ammo.
  • Tpcoords - Teleports you to a set coordinates.
  • walk - You can't fly.
youtube-cover

That's all you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended console commands.

