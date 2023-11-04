All ARK Survival Ascended console commands

The use of ARK Survival Ascended console commands is quite common, as they tend to make various situations quite easier to manage. However, it's worth noting that this is basically like using cheats. This title has a long list of commands that you can use to your benefit. They're not enabled by default, so you'll have to turn on the commands box before using them.
Once that is done, you can employ any code mentioned in the section below. Each command provides some form of advantage or creates a specific scenario.
Complete ARK Survival Ascended console commands list and how to enable them
These are the steps you have to follow before you can use ARK Survival Ascended console commands:
- Select Settings.
- Choose the Advanced tab.
- Turn on Console Access.
- Play the game.
Here are the controls for bringing up the ARK Survival Ascended console commands box:
- PC: “~” (tilde)
- Xbox: RB + LB + X + Y
- PlayStation: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle
Here are the ARK Survival Ascended console commands you can use:
- addexperience
- Changesize
- Dotame -Tame a targeted dinosaur.
- Enemyinvisible - Become invisible to enemies.
- Fly - Enable flying.
- Forcetame - Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without any saddle.
- Forcetameaoe
- Ghost - Enable ghost mode.
- Giveallmeat - Spawn all types of meat.
- Givearmorset
- Givebossitems - Spawns a random boss item.
- Givecolors - Spawns all types of dye.
- Givecreativemode - Enables all features of the creative mode.
- Givecreativemodetotarget - Enables creative mode for a targeted player.
- Givecreativemodetoplayer
- Givedinoset
- Giveengrams - All crafting recipes are unlocked.
- Giveengramstekonly - All Tek engrams are unlocked.
- Giveitemset
- Giveitem
- Giveitemnum
- Giveitemtoplayer
- Giveitemnumtoplayer
- Giveresources - Each type of item gets spawned 50 times.
- Giveweaponset
- Gmbuff - Enables God mode along with 5000 points for your character XP and Tek engrams.
- Gmsummon
- Infinitestats - Grants an infinite amount of water, stamina, food, and oxygen.
- Leavemealone - Enables God mode.
- setcheatplayer true - Enables a target player to use cheats.
- setcheatplayer false - Disables a target player from using cheats.
- settimeofday
- Summon
- Summontamed
- Teleport - Enables unstoppable forward movement.
- TeleportplayerIDtome
- Teleportplayernametome
- ToggleInfiniteAmmo - Unlocks infinite ammo.
- Tpcoords
- walk - You can't fly.
That's all you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended console commands.