All ARK Survival Ascended console commands

The use of ARK Survival Ascended console commands is quite common, as they tend to make various situations quite easier to manage. However, it's worth noting that this is basically like using cheats. This title has a long list of commands that you can use to your benefit. They're not enabled by default, so you'll have to turn on the commands box before using them.

Once that is done, you can employ any code mentioned in the section below. Each command provides some form of advantage or creates a specific scenario.

Complete ARK Survival Ascended console commands list and how to enable them

These are the steps you have to follow before you can use ARK Survival Ascended console commands:

Select Settings.

Choose the Advanced tab.

Turn on Console Access.

Play the game.

Here are the controls for bringing up the ARK Survival Ascended console commands box:

PC : “~” (tilde)

: “~” (tilde) Xbox : RB + LB + X + Y

: RB + LB + X + Y PlayStation: R1 + L1 + Square + Triangle

Here are the ARK Survival Ascended console commands you can use:

addexperience - Add character XP points.

- Add character XP points. Changesize - Change size (e.g. 1, 2, 3, etc.).

- Change size (e.g. 1, 2, 3, etc.). Dotame -Tame a targeted dinosaur.

-Tame a targeted dinosaur. Enemyinvisible - Become invisible to enemies.

- Become invisible to enemies. Fly - Enable flying.

- Enable flying. Forcetame - Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without any saddle.

- Tame a targeted dinosaur and ride it without any saddle. Forcetameaoe - Tame all dinosaurs within a set radius.

- Tame all dinosaurs within a set radius. Ghost - Enable ghost mode.

- Enable ghost mode. Giveallmeat - Spawn all types of meat.

- Spawn all types of meat. Givearmorset - Spawn an armor of a set tier and quality.

- Spawn an armor of a set tier and quality. Givebossitems - Spawns a random boss item.

- Spawns a random boss item. Givecolors - Spawns all types of dye.

- Spawns all types of dye. Givecreativemode - Enables all features of the creative mode.

- Enables all features of the creative mode. Givecreativemodetotarget - Enables creative mode for a targeted player.

- Enables creative mode for a targeted player. Givecreativemodetoplayer - Enables creative mode for a targeted player with the use of an ID.

- Enables creative mode for a targeted player with the use of an ID. Givedinoset - Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle of a set tier and quantity.

- Spawns a dinosaur with a saddle of a set tier and quantity. Giveengrams - All crafting recipes are unlocked.

- All crafting recipes are unlocked. Giveengramstekonly - All Tek engrams are unlocked.

- All Tek engrams are unlocked. Giveitemset - All set items of the tier are spawned.

- All set items of the tier are spawned. Giveitem - Spawns a set item.

- Spawns a set item. Giveitemnum - Spawns a set item.

- Spawns a set item. Giveitemtoplayer - Spawn a set item for a target player.

- Spawn a set item for a target player. Giveitemnumtoplayer - Creates a set item for another player using their ID.

- Creates a set item for another player using their ID. Giveresources - Each type of item gets spawned 50 times.

- Each type of item gets spawned 50 times. Giveweaponset - All weapons unlocked.

- All weapons unlocked. Gmbuff - Enables God mode along with 5000 points for your character XP and Tek engrams.

- Enables God mode along with 5000 points for your character XP and Tek engrams. Gmsummon - A set animal of the specified level is spawned.

- A set animal of the specified level is spawned. Infinitestats - Grants an infinite amount of water, stamina, food, and oxygen.

- Grants an infinite amount of water, stamina, food, and oxygen. Leavemealone - Enables God mode.

- Enables God mode. setcheatplayer true - Enables a target player to use cheats.

- Enables a target player to use cheats. setcheatplayer false - Disables a target player from using cheats.

- Disables a target player from using cheats. settimeofday - Change time of the day.

- Change time of the day. Summon - Summons a creature from the set type.

- Summons a creature from the set type. Summontamed - Summons a tamed creature from the set type.

- Summons a tamed creature from the set type. Teleport - Enables unstoppable forward movement.

- Enables unstoppable forward movement. TeleportplayerIDtome - Teleports you to the player ID.

- Teleports you to the player ID. Teleportplayernametome - Teleports you to the set player.

- Teleports you to the set player. ToggleInfiniteAmmo - Unlocks infinite ammo.

- Unlocks infinite ammo. Tpcoords - Teleports you to a set coordinates.

- Teleports you to a set coordinates. walk - You can't fly.

That's all you need to know about ARK Survival Ascended console commands.