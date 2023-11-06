ARK Survival Ascended Pteranodon taming guide

Ark Survival Ascended, a remake of Ark Survival Evolved (2017), retains its unique prehistorical fauna. All available creatures are a part of the crafting ecosystem as more than just prey. You'll often come across tamable beasts. The taming system can provide many vital boons, including production, storage, and transportation of resources.

The bestiary of Ark Survival Ascended also includes the Pteranodon, a pterosaur from the late Cretaceous era. As such, it is likely one of the first flying creatures you can tame in this survival MMO. The immediate benefit of taming a Pteranodon is the ability to ride it, which greatly increases the scope for exploration.

How to tame a Pteranodon in Ark Survival Ascended

Taming in Ark Survival Ascended is easy if you have a good crossbow and tranq rounds (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The obvious first step to taming a Pteranodon in Ark Survival Ascended is to find one roaming the wilds.

Despite their iconic status in the original game as the first attainable ride with flight, Pteranodons will often land on the ground and walk around before taking off. You will have the most success finding groups of Pteranodon in coastlines.

Taming a Pteranodon will first involve knocking it unconscious. As it's an early-game creature, you can use tools as rudimentary as clubs or, if you have the luxury, bows with Tranquilizer arrows. The best-case scenario is a crossbow with Tranquilizer ammo, which puts the Pterosaurs to sleep instantly upon a headshot.

If this is your first time taming, here is the easy method to do this:

Find a Pteranodon and check its level, whether through a spyglass or by getting up close. Generally, you do not want to attempt taming flying creatures above level 150 if you are just starting out, as they are much harder to put to sleep.

Make sure there are no immediate hostile creatures nearby, as you do not want to damage the creature while it is knocked out.

Wait for the Pteranodon to land and throw a Bola at them. Bolas can be crafted cheaply in your inventory for a few stones and fibers.

While it is trying to recover, shoot it in the face with Tranquilizer rounds. This may take more than one shot if the Pteranodon is high level. Alternatively, you can simply hack away at its head with a Club.

While it is asleep, transfer a few meat items to its inventory, which will automatically start taming it.

While higher-tier meat like Mutton or Kibblbe tames it much faster, it can also be done with raw meat. Make sure its taming bar fills faster than the unconscious timer depletes. You can also transfer a few Narcotics into its inventory to lengthen the time it will take to wake up.

If you cannot find a Pteranodon with a high enough level, you can reset the spawns on the map via console commands and try your luck again.