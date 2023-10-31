All ARK Survival Ascended player stats explored

ARK Survival Ascended is the newest entry into the action-adventure survival series by Studio Wildcard. Like its predecessor, the game focuses heavily on character customization along with base building and dinosaur-taming abilities.

Akin to any other role-playing game (RPG), this title also has an elaborate character creation menu, but there isn't much to do in the cosmetics department as of this writing.

When it comes to creating a character, there are a few stats that gamers will have to deal with. Each stat has a unique effect on the player character. Here's a quick rundown of all these stats, along with the priority for PvP and PvE activities.

All stats in ARK Survival Ascended

Here are the stats that players will come across in ARK Survival Ascended:

Health

Stamina

Oxygen

Food

Water

Weight

Melee Damage

Movement Speed

Crafting Skill

Fortitude

Health deals with the amount of damage that players can take before dying. Stamina, on the other hand, indicates how much a player will be able to run or swing a weapon before experiencing restricted movement.

The Oxygen stat refers to the amount of time a player can spend underwater. Melee Damage, Movement Speed, and Weight are pretty much self-explanatory.

Out of all the stats in the game, the most interesting ones are Crafting Skill and Fortitude. The former determines the speed at which a player will be able to craft items in ARK Survival Ascended.

Fortitude represents the player's resistance to the extreme temperatures on the island.

All that said, not all stats require equal priority. For instance, Food and Water are the two stats that players don't need to be concerned about. After a certain point, players will be able to access the waterskin and will be able to carry cooked meat with them. Both these items will be able to solve hunger and thirst problems instantly.

When it comes to PvP activities, it's important that players invest points in Health, Weight, Movement Speed, and Crafting Skill. While Health will ensure that players can absorb a lot of damage, investing points in Weight will enable players to carry a lot of items simultaneously.

For PvE, Health, Weight, Movement Speed, and Melee Damage will take some priority. It's important to be able to strike a proper balance with respect to these stats. While it's easy to level up early on in the game, it gets slightly difficult in the later stages.

Despite the title having a few issues as of this writing, ARK Survival Ascended is definitely in a good place when it comes to the visuals and the overall gameplay upgrades.

A console release is still pending, but that's supposedly happening sometime in November.